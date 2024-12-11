Estevao Willian reveals Chelsea squad number preference as he offers insight into best position
Estevao Willian has revealed which shirt number he would most like to wear when he joins Chelsea in 2025.
The 17-year-old Brazilian full international will join the Blues’ squad next July, upon his 18th birthday, from Brazilian top-flight club Palmeiras.
Chelsea signed him in June for a deal which, including add-ons, could be worth more than £50million.
Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Estevao said he would like to wear the same number at Chelsea that he currently dons for Palmeiras.
“I don't have [a preference], but I really like [wearing] 41. If I have 41 that would be cool,” he said.
“I've always been a No10 and I went to the wing to have one-on-ones. Of course, I respect Abel's [Ferreira, the Palmeiras manager] decision, I know that I've enjoyed it more on the wing, but who knows, maybe in the future I'll play where I feel more comfortable, which is inside.”
Estevao also revealed a conversation with former Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, now at Palmeiras’ Brazilian rivals Fluminense, where the 40-year-old told the teenager what to expect from life at Stamford Bridge.
“There are Chelsea agents here in Brazil who speak to you,” Estevao explained. “[Cole] Palmer speaks to me on Instagram , there's [Reece] James who said that if I needed anything I should speak to him.
“Thiago Silva spoke to me in that last game. He said that the club is top and they are waiting for me with open arms.”