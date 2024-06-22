Estevao Willian: Chelsea confirm £51m deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid

Estevao of Palmeiras has impressed Chelsea over the last year (Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed a deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian.

The blockbuster deal with Palmeiras, which could be worth up to £51m if numerous add-ons are met, will see the 17-year-old talent join the Blues from 2025.

Chelsea did not disclose the length of the contract, but Estevao is set to pen a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge in line with previous signings under the current ownership.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer.”

Estevao is the latest young talent in Chelsea's push to invest in the future. The Clearlake ownership has overseen a strategy under sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart to acquire younger talent with the potential for their value to rise in England.

Estevao is part of a wider scouting approach stretching to South America, with Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez also poised to join the club next year.

Estevao made his debut for the Sao Paulo club in 2023 and has scored three times in 15 appearances across all competitions.

He will become the fourth Brazilian at the club, joining compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel after Thiago Silva’s departure.