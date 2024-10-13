Estevao explains why he joined Chelsea over Barcelona

Brazil international Estevao has admitted the project on offer at Chelsea was enough to convince him to join the Blues over fellow suitors Barcelona.

In the summer, Chelsea confirmed they had struck a £56m deal to sign 17-year-old Estevao at the end of the 2024/25 season, with Stamford Bridge officials keen to do whatever it took to fend off interest from some of the world's top sides to sign a player who many see as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

In 23 league games for Palmeiras, the winger has racked up nine goals - only two behind league-leader Pedro - while his return of seven assists puts him top of the division's creative charts. Such dazzling form saw him handed a maiden Brazil call-up last month.

Explaining his decision to join Chelsea, Barcelona fan Estevao told PLACAR: "I've always followed Barcelona since I was a little kid, I think more because of [Lionel] Messi and Neymar, who are role models for me. And I’m very happy that other teams are interested in me and my football, but Chelsea's offer was very good.

"My agents talked to my parents and me... it was a very good project that they offered and it has everything to be a success.

"Nothing else needs to be said about Chelsea, being in a spectacular city like London, playing in the strongest league in the world and being among the best. I think even more so now, with a team that is giving opportunities to young people. That really caught my attention and that of my family too. I'm sure we chose the right team."

In a similar interview with The Guardian, Estevao added: "I decided for Chelsea because of their planning. I was very pleased with that. Not just for me, but also for my family. It was the club that believed in me and trusted in my work. I hope I can pay that back."

Among the proposals for Estevao was a switch into a central attacking midfield role, but Chelsea have the unique dilemma of having to find a way to introduce two young stars next summer when Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez completes his own switch to Stamford Bridge.

"When we faced each other in the Libertadores, he had already been signed and I was working out the details," Estevao continued. "But, in this last game for the national team, I met him in Ecuador and our deal was done. We talked a lot there. We talked about English, adaptations that will be difficult, but I think we have everything to make it work and it will be a great experience.

"He came over and asked me how I was feeling. He also said that it was really hard and boring to study English, but that he was learning too. He said he wanted to go there soon, he wanted to have that European experience. I said we'd be there soon. I think we can play together. Even though he plays more centrally today and I play more on the wing, I definitely think we can play together and it will be a good, healthy rivalry."