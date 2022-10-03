Estes Industries Appoints Heidi Muckenthaler as Vice President and General Manager

PENROSE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Estes Industries, the world's premier model rocket manufacturer, is very pleased to announce that Heidi Muckenthaler has joined Estes as Vice President and General Manager. Heidi will be responsible for leading the company's day-to-day management and successfully executing the organization's five-year strategic plan.

"I commit to maintaining Estes Rockets' strong safety record for both employees and our customers," says Heidi about her new opportunity at Estes. "It is an honor to work and collaborate with such a talented group. The Estes Industries campus is such an innovative environment, and it is my goal to work closely with the team to create products that ignite the imaginations of the current and future generations of rocketeers and to perpetuate the company's vision to be the most trusted source for model rocketry."

Heidi brings 27 years of operational experience in various industries. During that time, she played a large role in growing companies such as Select Distribution, Epic Distribution, Hayes Instruments, and Cruiser accessories. Heidi brings a wealth of knowledge that will help Estes continue moving forward in its future endeavors.

Estes Industries would like to thank outgoing VP and GM Bill Stine for his service to Estes and to the hobby of model rocketry and wish him and his family all the best as he transitions into retirement.

About Estes Industries

Estes Industries was founded in 1958 by Vern and Gleda Estes and found a home soon after in Penrose, Colorado (the model rocket capital of the world). Through more than six decades of hard work and innovation, Estes has grown to be the leading manufacturer of model rocket engines, kits, and accessories. As of April 2018, Estes Industries is once again a family-run business, committed to enabling safe, successful flights for customers everywhere.To learn more about Estes Industries, LLC please visit www.estesrockets.com.

