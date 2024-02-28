Ester Manas Returns to PFW With Audacity

After taking a break from Paris Fashion Week for its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Ester Manas is back and better than ever. For it's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase, the team shares in the show notes, "We offer you this collection like a greeting card... the ones that last forever... it's worth all the hugs in the world."

Always one of the most size inclusive shows on the fashion month circuit, Ester Manas' FW24 collection maintains its pillars of designing for everybody and every body but with a new sophistication than previously seen. The garments this season are blooming with ruching and ruffles, faux fur, leopard print and sheer materials. Key colors presented include pale greens, deep browns, yellows and maroons while the label launches "teddy bear" outwear for the first time.

Continue reading for our backstage interview with creative duo Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre and while you're here peep Mia Khalifa rocking the new collection below.

You say in the show notes that if Ester Manas' wardrobe has expanded, it's because you (the show guests) are truly inspiring. Who specifically is inspiring you right now?

BD: Ester, No but I mean it!

EM: The collection was about me but it was more about all of the guests and talent and the people who supported us from the beginning. We always ask people, "If you were to get something from Ester Manas for Christmas what would you want?" So, we design off of the people we have in our lives.

In an industry where there are seemingly so many hurdles to create size inclusive collections, what is your methodology for keeping inclusivity front of mind and front of design?

BD: We think about this a lot and you need to stay focused on the journey. At the end, we need to be happy and make good designs. We stay focused on the process. Sometimes the dresses, in these range of sizes, can be hard to do, but that's why we're here.

What was your biggest learning from your pause last season?

BD: This wasn't really a learning but we went to New York City for the first time and we really liked it. We don't take a lot of holidays so the biggest learning was that we should take more breaks and spend time with each other.

EM: I agree, we learned to take time.