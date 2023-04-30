Esteban Ocon narrowly avoids pit lane ‘disaster’ at Azerbaijan GP

Esteban Ocon comes into the pits to a wall of personnel

Esteban Ocon said that Formula One was lucky to avoid a “big disaster” after he narrowly avoided crashing into a large group of people amassing in the pit-lane when he pitted on the final lap of Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A largely processional race had looked to be heading for a routine conclusion, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez leading home team-mate Max Verstappen and the rest of the field strung out behind them.

But Ocon - who had not yet stopped - was required to pit right at the end of the race. This seemingly caught out the FIA representatives responsible for setting up parc ferme for the post-race ceremony.

Motorsport’s world governing body opened an immediate investigation, summoning the stewards responsible to explain why they had allowed a group of “permitted media and other personnel” to stand in the pitlane.

The stewards later described the incident as “regrettable” and said steps had been taken “to ensure that this situation does not occur again”.

Ocon, who said he had been “arriving at 300kph” prior to entering the pitlane, described the situation as “crazy”. "It could have been a big, big one today,” said the shaken Frenchman at the finish. “And it's definitely something that needs to be discussed. It's something that we don't want to see."

He added: "I don't understand why we're starting to prep the podium and prep the ceremony while we're still racing. There's one lap to go, there's still people that didn't pit. I'm arriving at 300kph, I'm braking very late, I see the people around."

When asked how close he felt he had been to driving into someone, he replied: "Quite close. I had to lift off, I had to back off. Yeah. I would not have liked to be the one in the middle there, at the speed we are arriving there, especially so close to the line. If I missed the braking point, it's a big disaster. So yeah, crazy moment.”

Ted Kravitz, Sky Sports’ pitlane reporter, described the incident as a “shambles” with Ocon urging the FIA to take action.

"We can't wait for anything, it's clear,” he concluded. “You need to wait until all the cars are past the chequered flag, and ensure there is no racing in the pit lane any more until you start prepping the podium. It's not a mystery, it's very simple.

"We don't want to see these things happening. I'm sure the FIA has seen it and they will take action. If they don't take action, I will go and speak to them."

After a short investigation the FIA announced that it would “take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again”.

An FIA statement read: “We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc ferme and the podium ceremony.

“However, in this case, there was one driver that had to pit in the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those that were in the pit lane at the time.

“We considered that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences on account of what happened today. We stressed that the requirements of ensuring a safe and orderly event are paramount.

“This was acknowledged by the FIA team. We walked through the relevant procedures and protocol with the FIA representatives in detail and required them to take immediate steps to reconsider these procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders (including FOM, the teams and the FIA) to ensure that this situation does not occur again.

“The FIA representatives expressed their regret at what happened and assured us that they would do so in time for the next event."