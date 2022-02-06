Estate-sized lots, custom homes among opportunities in historic Shawnee location

An historic setting, estate-sized lots, the opportunity to work with outside builders — this compelling combination may sound too good to be true in Johnson County, but all of this (and more) is available at Shawnee’s Kenneth Estates.

Tucked along 71st Street between Quivira and Pflumm, Kenneth Estates is a coveted destination for exemplary new home construction in Shawnee. The history-filled property provides a rare opportunity for new homes inside the Interstate I-435 loop, close to the shops, services and attractions of Shawnee yet surrounded by trees, water and carefully preserved green space.

Kenneth Estates is named for Kenneth Smith, who was known worldwide for his custom-built golf clubs coveted by golfers from Sammy Davis, Jr. to President Eisenhower. At one time, the property hosted a 9-hole golf course where Smith’s famed clients could try out their new golf clubs. Several of the course’s natural features were preserved for Kenneth Estates, including two large ponds and 20 acres of dedicated greenspace. A network of walking trails connects the three communities of Kenneth Estates and creates scenic paths through the community, giving homeowners a chance to immerse themselves in peaceful, scenic surroundings.

In fact, it was the lush surroundings, including tree and water views, that helped a couple who recently reserved an expansive homesite in The Residences, one of three neighborhoods within Kenneth Estates.

“Water and tree views are getting harder to come by,” said Kerwin Holloway, who manages Kenneth Estates with Brian Andrew for ReeceNichols Real Estate. “We have some truly incredible options throughout Kenneth Estates.”

Those options include the estate-sized lots exclusively available in The Residences, the ideal backdrop for a custom-built home. Current homesite inventory includes walkout and cul-de-sac locations, as well as a select number of homesites that back to water or trees. Homes in The Residences are priced from the upper $800,000s and buyers are welcome to work with outside builders pending developer approval.

Elsewhere in Kenneth Estates, prospective buyers can choose from homes and homesites in two additional neighborhoods. In The Cottages, free-standing villa homes offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living with prices from the $500,000s. And in The Manors, single-family homes on walkout, daylight, and level homesites are priced from the $600,000s. Home styles include reverse story and a half, one and one-half story, and two-story plans, depending on a buyer’s needs.

A team of renowned local builders, including J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, JFE Construction, Olympus Custom Homes and Crown Builders, is hard at work as Kenneth Estates comes to life. Several speculative homes are underway in The Cottages and The Manors for occupancy throughout this year.

In The Cottages, two reverse 1½-story homes by Crown Builders are under construction and just 13 homesites remain. In The Manors, seven speculative homes are under construction, a combination of reverse 1½-story, 1½-story and two-story plans. Prospective buyers who are on a faster move-in timeline should consider a new Summerfield reverse 1½-story home on a walkout homesite. Finishes are being installed now and the home can be completed to accommodate a 30-45 day closing. Throughout The Manors, 20 homesites remain.

“Now is the ideal time to get your name on your favorite homesite,” Holloway said.

It’s hard to imagine leaving the idyllic surroundings of Kenneth Estates, but the surrounding Shawnee location is just as enticing as the community itself. Schools, shopping and attractions like Tomahawk Hills Golf Course and Shawnee Mission Park are all nearby. Plus, easy access to I-435 and I-35 helps residents get to other destinations throughout the Kansas City area in just minutes.

Kenneth Estates residents will notice another remarkable feature of the community: the original Smith family home, a stone house that dates back to the late 19th century. Holloway said plans call for the home to be renovated and turned into a residence, preserving another piece of this community’s storied history.

The community sales office, located on Westgate Street in the Cottages, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. While you explore Kenneth Estates, don’t miss the display of Kenneth Smith golf clubs in the sales office. Then, find your dream home in the same place where Kenneth Smith built the life of his dreams.

Kenneth Estates

Prices: Free-standing villas and single-family homes from the $500,000s

Location: 7119 Westgate St., Shawnee, Kansas

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Contact: Kerwin Holloway or Brian Andrew, ReeceNichols Real Estate, 913-340-3962

Website: KennethEstates.com

