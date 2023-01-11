Estate for sale in Missouri looks to be inspired by ‘the game of Clue.’ Do you agree?

A pretty big house in St. Louis, Missouri, is nabbing attention on a popular real estate social media thanks to its interior — and affordable price tag.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom residence is listed for $225,000 and labeled a “great investment opportunity,” according to Zillow.com. While the home is a bit of a fixer-upper, it has some good features including:

Tall ceilings

Original wood work

Stain glass windows

Wood floors

Antique lighting fixtures

Sunrooms

Detached garage

The 4,251-square-foot estate made an appearance on Zillow Gone Wild, a Twitter account and Facebook page that highlights unique houses for sale, and some folks were a little scared of the inside.

“Is it haunted?” one person asked. “I mean, I’ll still take it, I just want to plan accordingly.”

“I took one look at it and knew it was from Saint Louis, I love Saint Louis architecture even the shabby houses,” another commented.

“I can’t believe this beautiful gem hadn’t been hacked up into apartments,” someone said. “Original kitchens and baths still intact too! That was someone’s dream home once upon a time. I hope the new owners restore it to its former glory.”

“This house reminds me of the board for the game ‘Clue’ but in an awesome way!” one person commented.

“I would throw lavish balls and parties. And, after I passed on, I would haunt it,” someone joked.

“It gotta be haunted,” another tweeted.

“Yes. Perfect,” one person said.

The house is listed as “pending.”

