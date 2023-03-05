Estate for sale has everything — including doomsday bunker. Check out Michigan house

Homes that basically have every amenity humanly possible have been popular on the real estate market since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world in 2020 — especially ones that have a special room within their walls.

Yes, that includes ones with bunkers, particularly doomsday bunkers.

This estate for sale in Battle Creek, Michigan, has a huge, extremely cool one. This bunker would render even Bill and Frank from HBO’s hit zombie apocalypse drama “The Last of Us” completely awestruck.

But you have to have $5.9 million burning a hole in your pocket.

“Over $10 million has been spent in the development of a spectacular and special 192 wooded acres of paradise,” the listing on Five Star Real Estate describes. “This magnificent and unusual, potentially off-grid mansion, includes an approximately 13,500 square foot mansion overlooking a beautiful private lake, a 5000 square foot bunker, gorgeous greenhouse and expansive pole barn. All are part of this unparalleled and secluded pristine and luxurious retreat.”

The primary five-bedroom, 6-plus bathroom mansion has a lot going for it, not just that massive bunker. Features include:

Open floor plan

High ceilings

Views of Deep Lake

Deck

Grand staircase

Hardwood floors

Theater

Saunas

Steam room

Gym

Yoga studio

Indoor pool

But that bunker is what takes the cake.

“Prepare yourself for the piece de resistance, the most unique experience upon entering the bunker, boasting all one could ever require or desire for off-grid living,” the listing says. “Specifically, raised plant beds with growing lights allows growth of one’s own food, soundproof gun range, two kitchens, 3-4 bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two means of concealed entrance and egress.”

Battle Creek is about 120 miles west of Detroit.

Britney Spears sells stylish California home in off-market sale. Check it out

It’s the most expensive estate for sale in Illinois — for good reason. See for yourself