Estate for sale in California was designed by famous Bravo house flipper. Take a look

A house that was designed by a popular reality television house flipper has landed on the Los Angeles, California, real estate market for $4.495 million.

Jeff Lewis, who is known for vividly transforming the interiors on Bravo’s hit show “Flipping Out,” has showcased his firm’s project: a five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hampton Style residence in the exclusive Beverly Grove neighborhood, the listing on Compass says.

“This property boasts exceptional qualities such as its integrated indoor/outdoor layout and effortless connectivity between rooms, ensuring a comfortable and functional flow,” listing agent Steven Marin said in a news release. “The overall opulence and uniqueness of the property are enhanced by the presence of Ralph Lauren light fixtures, a Control 4 automation system, exquisite custom woodwork, and a fully personalized design - no expense was spared!”

Standout features include:

Two-story entryway

Wide-plank floors

Formal dining room

Chef’s kitchen

Backyard oasis

Saltwater pool

Outdoor kitchen

Laundry room

“Looking at the situation objectively, the limited availability of properties in this particular neighborhood makes it an opportune moment to sell a recently built home, given the high demand, particularly in Beverly Grove,” Marin said.

The listing is held by Marin and Or Brodsky.

