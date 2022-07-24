This estate has people feeling like they’re in Hogwarts — or a cave. Take a look

There are plenty of castles, or castle-like structures, heating up the real estate market these days. Like this “fairytale-like” castle in Illinois, or this suburban home in Wisconsin that comes with a royal feel. But this interesting Norman, Oklahoma, residence might take the cake.

Family room

At least with a popular social media real estate page, mainly because of its impressive pedigree.

Kitchen

“Featured on HGTV, multiple magazines and also used for movie shoots, this is truly an entertainer’s dream home,” the home’s listing on Zillow.com says.

Interior

“It is complete with resort-style outdoor living, smart home automation and features including unique storage structures, custom shower systems that will only be found in this house.”

Bathroom

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house, which is listed for $1.499 million, also comes with plenty of other fine features, including:

Closet

Home theater

Wine room

Downstairs gourmet kitchen

Upstairs kitchen

Outdoor kitchen

Swimming pool

Spa with waterfalls

Bedroom

Needless to say, fans of Zillow Gone Wild were impressed — and the page itself said that the home has “Westeros shaking” on Twitter.

Theater

“Refreshing and charming change from the current trend of white and gray,” one person observed.

Interior

“Love it! The decor definitely has a Hogwarts feel,” another compared.

Backyard

“Yikes, that makes me feel like I’m in a cave,” someone said. “The rooms are beautiful but there’s too much going on.”

Outdoor area

“Harry Potter selling his home?” one person asked.

Swimming pool

Norman is about 20 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Outdoor area

This house in D.C. is narrow and very puzzling. See why. ‘I’m so confused right now’

This ‘unique’ South Carolina home looks like it’s expanding into a bubble. Take a look