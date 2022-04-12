Establishing an international robotics key player

·4 min read

German United Robotics Group acquires SoftBank Robotics Europe in Paris

BOCHUM, Germany, PARIS and TOKYO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- The United Robotics Group (URG), a subsidiary of the RAG-Stiftung in Essen, has reached an agreement with SoftBank Robotics Group Corp. (SBRG) to acquire their French subsidiary SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS (SBRE). SBRG will acquire a minority stake in URG and the two companies will continue to cooperate in the global marketing of various robots. By acquiring SBRE, URG will become one of the leading service robotics companies in Europe.

With this acquisition, URG is following its strategy of securing a leading position in the robotics market through organic growth and acquisitions. The extensive know-how and experience of SBRE's highly qualified employees not only ideally complement URG's broad product range, but the combined forces will above all accelerate research and development and thus further strengthen the company's innovative power.

Headquartered in Paris, France, SBRE is a leader in humanoid robotics and the developer and manufacturer of the world-renowned Pepper and NAO robots. URG has been the master distributor in the European market since October 2021, responsible for sales, service and maintenance of Pepper and NAO. URG companies such as Humanizing Technologies and ENTRANCE Robotics have already been partners of SBRE since 2017.

URG, SBRG and SBRE will hold a strong partnership to develop and distribute various robots including Pepper and will continue to provide services together to customers around the world.

SBRE will revert to its former name of Aldebaran, a pioneer in interaction robotics and academics market. General Manager of SBRE, Xavier Lacherade, will continue to lead the company. The transaction is subject to merger clearance and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome SBRE with more than 180 exceptionally motivated robotics specialists," said Thomas Hähn, founder and CEO of United Robotics Group. "This is an important step for us on the way to further internationalizing our company. The future Aldebaran with their strong reputation in the market will help us to further expand our great potential in combining interaction robotics with our knowledge in collaborative industrial robotics."

Fumihide Tomizawa, President & CEO, SoftBank Robotics Group, said: "We are strengthening our strategic partnerships with various robotics leader companies around the world. We are very pleased to form a strong partnership with a successful company, URG. We will leverage this great relationship to develop and market Pepper and a variety of other robots."

Xavier Lacherade, General Manager of SoftBank Robotics Europe, said: "We know URG as a strategic partner in sales, services and software development. I am very excited about the combination of the two companies into one large network. I am firmly convinced that the short management paths, which are also characterized by the German-French friendship, will inspire the work on both sides of the Rhine and lead us to new successes in the near future."

About United Robotics Group

The United Robotics Group is a subsidiary of RSBG SE, a wholly owned investment entity of the RAG-Stiftung, which primarily focuses on technology driven engineering companies. With a long-term oriented buy and build strategy, RSBG SE is a valuable partner for successful mid-sized companies such as the United Robotics Group.

The United Robotics Group (URG), headquartered in Bochum, Germany, unites young service robotics companies into a unique ecosystem. URG bundles hardware and software expertise under one roof, develops customized service robotics solutions with its partners and customers to meet challenges in the medical, care, hospitality and education sectors, and offers Robot as a Service. Customer needs, product quality, data protection and sustainability are the drivers of development at URG.

For more information: https://www.unitedrobotics.group

About SoftBank Robotics Europe

Leader in humanoid robotics, SoftBank Robotics Europe is headquartered in Paris and regroups about 180 employees. Creator of the robots NAO and Pepper, used today in more than 70 countries worldwide, in various fields, such as retail, healthcare, tourism and education, SoftBank Robotics Europe is a subsidiary of SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

For more information: www.softbankrobotics.com/emea

About SoftBank Robotics Group

SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward by becoming a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, San Francisco, Boston, London, Paris, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people's lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. SoftBank Robotics' robots are used in more than 70 countries worldwide and we offer innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, cleaning, warehouse, and logistics.

For more information: https://www.softbankrobotics.com/

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contacts:

Johannes Kober
Corporate Communication, United Robotics Group GmbH
+49 174 61 59 342
+49 69 42 72 60 238
J.Kober@unitedrobotics.group

Nicolas Halftermeyer
Communications & Product Branding Director, SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS
nicolas.halftermeyer@softbankrobotics.com

Kiminari Iwanaga
Public Relations Office, SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.
SBRGRP-PR@g.softbank.co.jp

SOURCE United Robotics Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c4945.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Who is Jadon Sancho?

    Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • 6 teams that disappointed in the 2021-22 NHL season

    Here are the six teams that came wildly short of expectations.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Will the Toronto Raptors or Philadelphia 76ers win playoff series?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to predict who will take the best-of-seven series between Toronto and Philadelphia. Can Joel Embiid and James Harden prevail, or will Nick Nurse prove to be too much? Also, can Pascal Siakam continue to build off his sensational ending to the season? Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • This chaotic collaborative online fan art project keeps the Battle of Alberta rivalry alive

    Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.