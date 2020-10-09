Established Tallahassee Real Estate Agency More Than A Quarter-Century Of Experience

The large and nationally endorsed agency has more 5-star reviews than any other local area real estate firm. A trained and experienced sales staff has customer satisfaction as the first priority.

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Joe Manausa Real Estate is pleased to announce the company has more than 25 years of experience operating in the neighborhoods which make up the Tallahassee Metro area. The Tallahassee real estate company has hundreds of listings that prospective homebuyers can browse to find those most suited to their specific needs and preferences. The website is set up to make it easy for homebuyers to see and sort through various filters.

Over the quarter-century in operation, the agency has helped clients buy or sell thousands of properties throughout the area. Currently, there are nearly 1800 listings of homes for sale in Tallahassee and the communities and neighborhoods which make up the metro area. Some of the neighborhoods which can be checked by using various website search filters include Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes, Southwood, Midtown, Centerville Conservation, Golden Eagle Plantation, Bull Run, Summerbrooke, Ox Bottom Manor, Killearn Acres, Piney Z, and Waverly Hills.

In addition to the many neighborhood descriptions available on the website, detailed descriptions of the properties for sale are available, with easy-to-use filters for elements of the search. General searches or more advanced searches filter by many different elements. The usual searches by neighborhood, bedrooms, bathrooms, and prices are supplemented by additional search factors, such as square footage and lot size. The team of specially trained buyers' agents can search for clients so that only listings that fit the parameters are investigated further. This saves time and effort on the part of the home buyer.

In addition to the hundreds of listings on the website, there are many other tips and resources which will be helpful to potential buyers and sellers. Descriptions of various neighborhoods will point out features such as schools, recreational areas, and walking trails. Statistics about prices, sales volume, and overall market activity help those seeking an overview of the communities.

About the Company:

Joe Manausa Real Estate has been assisting buyers and sellers in Tallahassee for a quarter-century. The many highly trained agents specialize in helping buyers and sellers through every part of the process.

