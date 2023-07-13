Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Sold US$12m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Fabrizio Freda, for US$5.3m worth of shares, at about US$268 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$191. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Estée Lauder Companies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Estée Lauder Companies Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Estée Lauder Companies. In total, Executive Group President Jane Hudis sold US$3.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Estée Lauder Companies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$8.5b worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

An insider sold Estée Lauder Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Estée Lauder Companies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

