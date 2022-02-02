Essity, maker of the Tork brand, expands Wiping and Cleaning portfolio with acquisition of Legacy Converting, Inc.

Hygiene and health company Essity, maker of the Tork brand, has acquired the US professional wiping and cleaning company Legacy Converting, Inc. The company manufactures sanitising and disinfecting wet-wipes, chemical-ready wipes and dry wipes - expanding the Tork professional hygiene portfolio.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, today announced the acquisition of Legacy Converting, Inc., a U.S.-based cleaning and wiping company and manufacturer of the best-in-class, EPA-regulated Everwipe™ brand of disinfecting and wiping products.

Legacy Converting, Inc. was founded in 2004 and manufactures roll and folded wipes in a variety of formats including pop-up canister, bucket and resealable packs. The company services customers in the Public Interest, Commercial and Healthcare market segments via the Industrial and Office supply sales channels. Legacy Converting, Inc. is based in New Jersey.

The acquisition will strengthen the Tork product portfolio and will provide significant benefits to Essity's North American customers. With an expanded professional hygiene offering and a more profound surface cleaning and disinfecting expertise, it will be easier to fulfill customers' sustainable hygiene needs through one partner - Essity.

"As the maker of the global leading Tork professional hygiene brand, we are committed to offering customers a full suite of innovative sustainable hygiene products and services. The acquisition of Legacy Converting, Inc. strengthens our wiping and cleaning product expertise and offering and is a step in our expansion of this product area," says Don Lewis, President Professional Hygiene, Essity.

"Both Essity and Legacy share common values related to sustainability, customer service and innovation, so we are excited to bring Legacy on board as a complement to our Tork brand of professional hygiene products and services," continues Don Lewis.

Story continues

"Legacy has worked hard to build a world class manufacturing operation, team and brand from the ground up. Joining forces with Essity allows us to continue to execute on our mission on a global scale. Essity is truly a world class organisation; we couldn't be more excited to be aligning with them to deliver amazing products and customer experiences to our partners," says Jason Slosberg, M.D., co-founder/Vice President Operations, Legacy Converting.

"We have developed Everwipe™ into a highly respected brand in North America and we are proud to join with Essity, maker of the global leading Tork brand, to extend our reach and value to customers," says Darren Slosberg, co-founder/Vice President Sales, Legacy Converting.

Essity offers complete hygiene solutions through the Tork brand, including toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soap, hand sanitisers, dispensers and wiping and cleaning products. Tork also offers digital solutions, such as Internet of Things sensor technology that enables data-driven cleaning.

Legacy Converting, Inc. was advised by Sax Capital Advisors.

For more information: Elizabeth Kolln

Torkteam@webershandwick.com

About Tork

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit Torkusa.com.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. We are dedicated to improving well-being through our products and services. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands, such as JOBST, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. Essity has about 46,000 employees. Net sales in 2021 amounted to approximately $13 billion. The company's headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Philadelphia is Essity's Professional Hygiene headquarters. In addition to Pennsylvania, Essity has U.S. operations in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. In Canada, Essity has operations in Drummondville, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Essity breaks barriers to well-being and contributes to a healthy, sustainable and circular society. More information at www.essityUSA.com.

SOURCE Essity

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c8704.html