EssilorLuxottica: Swarovski and EssilorLuxottica announce a ten-year licensing agreement

Swarovski and EssilorLuxottica

announce a ten-year licensing agreement

Wattens, Austria and Charenton-le-Pont, France (December 6, 2022 – 8am CET) – Swarovski and EssilorLuxottica announced today that they have signed an exclusive license agreement for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Swarovski Eyewear.

The agreement will be effective until December 31, 2028, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from September 2023.

This agreement combines Swarovski’s creativity and savoir-faire with the knowledge, innovation, and expertise of EssilorLuxottica.

The partnership builds on Swarovski’s luxury credentials alongside its enduring commitment to eyewear as a key fashion accessory. Swarovski Eyewear, which features designs inspired by the brand’s jewelry families, brings an additional facet to Swarovski’s customer offering, and complements its extraordinary jewelry, home décor and accessories collections.

The first collection will be developed under the leadership of Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert and launched in time for the FW23 season.

Alexis Nasard, CEO of Swarovski, said: “We are delighted to further evolve our Swarovski Eyewear business with global leader EssilorLuxottica. This is in-line with our LUXignite strategy, and is a natural partnership for us, forged from a shared passion for beautiful design coupled with impeccable quality and savoir-faire.”

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Swarovski, a brand known for its artful design and incredible attention to detail. We have always seen each pair of frames as a piece of art to be worn, which makes Swarovski and its story such a wonderful fit.”

About Swarovski

Swarovski is a place where magic and science meet. Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, gemstones, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry, and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible relationship with people and the planet has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. This manifests today in the company's well-established sustainability agenda with youth-focused education programs and foundations to promote human empowerment and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact. For more information, please visit swarovski.com.

EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more and be more by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and GrandVision are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. EssilorLuxottica has approximately 180,000 employees. In 2021, the Company generated consolidated pro forma revenue of Euro 21.5 billion. The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. For more information, please visit essilorluxottica.com.







