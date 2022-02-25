EssilorLuxottica

Full-Year 2021 Results

Conference Call Invitation

Mr Francesco Milleri, Chief Executive Officer,

Mr Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,

Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and

Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call on:

Friday, 11 March 2022, at 10:30am CET

Dial-in access telephone numbers :

France: 09 70 73 39 58

Italy: 06 9450 1060

Spain: 919 01 16 44

UK: 020 3936 2999

US: 1 646 664 1960

All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access codes:

Analyst – 625 813

Press – 694 712

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation on the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-31737/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CET on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

Attachment



