EssilorLuxottica’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results: Accelerating in the fourth quarter, above margin guidance & targeting 19-20% margin in 2026

EssilorLuxottica
·1 min read
EssilorLuxottica
EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results

Accelerating in the fourth quarter, above margin guidance
Targeting 19-20% margin in 2026

EssilorLuxottica including GrandVision (year-on-year change at constant currency1):

  • Reported Group revenue1 up 20% in FY versus 2019 and 40% versus 2020

  • Comparable revenue1,3 up 11% in Q4 and 7.4% in FY versus 2019

  • Best quarter of the year with all regions exceeding pre-pandemic revenue1,3

  • Double-digit growth1,3 in North and Latin America versus 2019, sunglasses accelerating

  • E-commerce revenue4 crossing Euro 1.5 billion in FY, +62%1,3 versus 2019 in both Q4 and FY

  • Adjusted2 operating profit pro forma4 as a percentage of revenue at 16.1% in FY

  • Free cash flow6 at Euro 2.8 billion

  • Dividend proposed at Euro 2.51 per share, in cash or shares

Long-Term Outlook (at constant currency1):

  • Annual revenue growth 2022-26 at mid-single digit

  • Adjusted2 operating profit as a percentage of revenue at 19-20% in 2026

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 11, 2022 - 7:00 am) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met on March 10, 2022 to approve the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These financial statements were audited by the Statutory Auditors whose certification report is in the process of being issued.

Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, CEO and Deputy CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those affected by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine. At this difficult time, the safety of our people remains our priority and we are providing all the support possible to our affected teams in the region.

Looking at our financial results, 2021 has been an extraordinary year for EssilorLuxottica. In the face of a continuously challenging environment, we managed to grow our sales and profits beyond pre-pandemic levels, meeting our guidance on sales and exceeding it on operating margin. In 2022, we continue to move full speed ahead, thanks to the trust of our customers and partners, and the commitment of our teams, now including our 39,000 GrandVision employees as part of our family. Our innovations and brands, like Stellest, Ray-Ban Stories and Transitions XTRActive, as well as still top-performer Oakley, are paving the way for a new generation of life-changing products, while launching entirely new categories that will benefit the whole industry.

As we build EssilorLuxottica at the heart of our industry, we continue to grow as a socially conscious company. Sustainability remains front and center as we reach carbon neutrality in our two historic home countries Italy and France and work towards the next set of milestones. The future we’re building is a future for everyone – the talent, technology and tenacity we have in this moment is very powerful and we will do great things with it."

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Canada's Para hockey team focused on semis ahead of potential gold-medal rematch vs. U.S.

    Canada's Para ice hockey team waited four years for a Paralympic rematch against the U.S. Star forward Billy Bridges said that, like for many of us, it felt more like 12. "The entire world has gone through something incredible and devastating and horrific. And you know, it certainly gives you perspective once you finally get here of just how slow the days seem to go, but how fast four years can go," Bridges told CBC Sports. The Americans beat Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2018 Paralympics

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.