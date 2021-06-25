EssilorLuxottica : EssilorLuxottica and Coach renew global license agreement

EssilorLuxottica and Coach renew global license agreement

Charenton-le-Pont, France and New York, US (June 25, 2021 – 8:00 am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica and Coach today announced the renewal of an exclusive license agreement for the design, production and worldwide distribution of prescription frames and sunglasses globally under the Coach Eyewear brand. The five-year agreement will come into effect on July 1, 2021 and run until June 30, 2026 with the potential for a five-year extension.

“EssilorLuxottica is delighted to renew and further develop its partnership with Coach, a leading design brand which represents authentic craftsmanship and luxury modern American style. Through our new branded eyewear collections, we continue to build loyalty and strengthen our emotional connection with Coach’s clients around the world,” commented Francesco Milleri, CEO of EssilorLuxottica.



“We are so pleased to renew our successful partnership with Luxottica,” said Todd Kahn, CEO and Brand President of Coach. “We are excited for the next chapter of our relationship, and are looking forward to continuing to create beautiful eyewear that is crafted to last.”

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux and Transitions, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family. For more information, please visit www.essilorluxottica.com.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

