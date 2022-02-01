EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program

EssilorLuxottica announces launch of share buyback program

Charenton-le-Pont, France (1 February 2022 - 7:00 am) – EssilorLuxottica announces the launch of a share buyback program reflecting the Group’s confidence in its value creation and long-term prospects.

With a view to implementing this share buyback program, EssilorLuxottica has granted a mandate to an investment services provider for the purchase of up to 1,500,000 EssilorLuxottica shares, depending on market conditions, over a period starting from today, 1 February 2022, up until 31 March 2022.

The shares so acquired are intended to be awarded or transferred to employees and corporate directors of EssilorLuxottica and affiliated companies, especially in the context of profit-sharing plans, bonus and performance share awards, stock option plans, and employee share ownership plan.



EssilorLuxottica launches this share buyback program in accordance to the 10th resolution approved by the Annual General Meeting of 21 May 2021, during which the Company was granted the right to purchase its own shares during the 18 months that followed the Annual General Meeting, for an amount representing up to 10% of its share capital and for a price per share not exceeding Euro 200.









