Essex Vocal Express open house invites everyone out to sing Christmas classics

Members of the Essex Vocal Express hosted a special guest night and open house on Monday evening to create an early Christmas music experience – Barbershop-style.

The event was not only a way for the local vocalists to get an early start in spreading Christmas cheer with their unique style of music, but maybe even lure interest from the community to the group on a high note.

The event allowed its more than 30 active members an opportunity to perform some of the Christmas songs they have been practicing leading into the holiday season before an audience, Corey Robertson, Vice President of Development for the local chorus, said.

“Ultimately, we want to let people know that we are here and we would like to welcome people to come out and see what we’re all about,” Robertson said. He hopes some would be so inspired with the music they heard that they may even want to join the group that meets on Monday evenings at 7pm in the basement of Essex United Church, “and see how much fun it can be to sing with a group of people.”

Membership for the Essex Vocal Express, formerly the Sun Parlour Chorus, has a wide range, Robertson said. It includes males and females of any age.

Like joining any club or group, there is a camaraderie that comes along with joining the local barbershop chorus, Robertson said.

“You are meeting with new people and making new friends, and you’re meeting people who have a similar interest.”

Members also get to sing.

“There’s something special and healing about singing. It really bonds people and brings you back in our memories to special places. You also get to have a bit of a creative outlet. In our group, we’re not looking for anyone to be a professional singer at all. We are looking for people who just enjoy wanting to sing, and we’ll find a place for you and include you in the chorus,” he said.

One of the many neat experiences members of the Essex Vocal Express get to participate in, includes going around to ice cream shops all across Essex County to sing, Robertson said. Members were able to do that this past summer and the previous summer as well.

“There’s a certain amount of fun in that, and a certain amount of accomplishment in being able to stand in front of a group of people and perform some songs,” Robertson said.

In addition, he said members often spend time together, perhaps in getting a bite to eat or a coffee, after their Monday night rehearsals. This allows them to spend a little time together and get to know each other a little bit better. Often, when members get together, a song or two end up being sung, even when in public.

As part of the Pioneer District of the Barbershop Harmony Society, members of the vocal Express, just a few weeks ago, participated in a competition in Michigan. Robertson said the local group ended up earning third place.

“It was a huge, huge improvement from the last time we had gone,” Robertson said, noting that was prior to COVID. “We improved our score and we were one of the few groups that actually grew its membership.”

The focus and vision of the Essex Vocal Express, which is guided by a Board of Directors, is to primarily have fun. “Now, we want to be able to go out and sing so we do want to make sure we are well rehearsed. As much as we are having fun, we would like to continue to improve.

“We have aspirations of wanting to put on a really good show. We want people to enjoy what they are hearing, and we want to be open to anybody who feels like ‘wow that looks like fun and I’d love to give it a try’”.

He noted the group has a Music Selection Committee, which meets with the Chorus Director to choose the songs for the group. The selection committee takes suggestions from the membership. They select songs that are already arranged for a four-part acapella barbershop chorus style.

The Essex Vocal Express is part of the international Barber Shop Harmony Society. Robertson said there’s been a change in direction in the past five or so years that have opened up the choruses to women. He said the local chapter has embraced that and it really works for the Essex Vocal Express.

He spoke of the uniqueness of the four-part barbershop harmony style music, and how groups like the Essex Vocal Express are preserving this old style music and those original songs. Newer music is also often arranged into the acapella style for these types of groups to sing as well.

Anyone who would like to get involved can log on to essexvocalexpress.com to get in contact with the group, or show up at a Monday evening rehearsal.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press