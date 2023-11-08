Essex TV show is helping teenagers with mental health issues
Teenagers who know what it is like to struggle with their mental health are helping to create a new TV show.
The Anglian Community Trust has donated £9,000 to create two episodes of "The Slip", with young people from Essex helping with scripting, filming and acting.
Underdog Crew Studios says filmmaking empowers people suffering from anxiety and depression.
It also says its work is taking pressure off the NHS.
For the past year, the not-for-profit Underdog Crew Studios has been running practical filmmaking workshops for those aged between 13 and 18 years old.
Sixteen young people are working alongside professionals to make what has been described as a Colchester version of the 1990s TV show Byker Grove, which made stars of Ant and Dec.
The teenagers are not being paid for their work on "The Slip" which they do in the evening and at weekends when it suits them.
This time last year, 16-year-old Luka was not able to go to school for a month because of depression.
"I just couldn't get out of bed," they said. "Most days I'd just stay in bed staring at the ceiling."
They say joining the Underdog Crew - where they have directed and worked in the wardrobe department - has led to new friendships.
"They understand the depression, the anxiety, the autism. I don't have to mask around anyone here and that's wonderful."
Their mum, Tanya, said: "Before [this] Luka couldn't see a future. Now Luka is planning."
The studio's creative director Dom 'DB' Morgan said the magic of filmmaking empowers people.
"There's a major crisis in mental health in this country at the moment," he said.
"If more places can target that at an earlier stage, through intervention and empowerment, rather than costing the NHS millions in treatment later on down the line - surely that can be a good thing."
The two pilot episodes will premiere at the Colchester Arts Theatre on 28 November, but the aim is it for it to be shown on television and in schools at some point in the future.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830