Essex schoolgirls sexually assaulted in gender-neutral toilets

A teenage boy has been bailed after four allegations of 'serious sexual assault' at the school - SolStock

A school has called in police over allegations that female pupils were sexually assaulted in its gender-neutral lavatories.

A teenage boy has been arrested over four allegations of “serious sexual assault” at the Essex school. The Telegraph understands three of the alleged attacks took place in lavatories used by boys and girls.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The case has led MPs and campaigners to question the safety of mixed-sex lavatories and changing rooms days before the Government is expected to release its transgender guidance for schools.

The guidance is expected to say that students should not be allowed to use facilities designed for the opposite sex, but the advice on mixed-sex lavatories remains unclear.

No impact assessment report

The school, which is not being named by The Telegraph to protect the identity of the victims, had not carried out an impact assessment on the provision of gender-neutral lavatories.

It could not answer questions on whether other lavatories which are designated male or female could be accessed on the basis of biological sex or a pupil’s gender identity because it does not have a written policy.

Miriam Cates MP says gender-neutral toilets are a 'threat to women and girls' - Danny Lawson / PA Wire

Miriam Cates, the Tory MP and former teacher, said: “Gender-neutral facilities are a threat to the safety of women and girls because they create a private space hidden from the public view where assaults cannot be witnessed.

“Whilst, of course, the vast majority of males do not mean females any harm, the few who do will inevitably seek to take advantage of the opportunity that gender-neutral facilities present to commit offences.

“I very much hope that the new DfE guidance will make clear that gender-neutral facilities are a safeguarding risk and should not be allowed in schools.”

Schools are required to provide separate lavatories for children aged eight and over, but a recent report by the Policy Exchange think tank found that 28 per cent were failing to do so.

Mixed-sex facilities raised concerns

There have been a number of concerns raised about mixed-sex facilities, including after a female pupil was injured in Coventry when a schoolboy kicked open her door in unisex lavatories.

The Essex school has a number of lavatories which are designated for use by boys or girls and one set of cubicles in an “open suite” that are not designated and can be used by either sex.

These have always been gender-neutral facilities, but new signs were put on them earlier this year, sources said.

The school is not required by law to carry out an equality impact assessment on mixed-sex facilities, but on Wednesday night, campaigners questioned how it could show that it had considered safety when they do not have a written policy.

Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, said: “Gender neutral means mixed sex and that immediately means that you are not able to safeguard girls.

“We need a preventative strategy. It is no good waiting for these assaults to take place and punishing the perpetrator, but the policies that schools are implementing at the moment are the opposite of preventative.

“Schools need to show that they considered the impact on all people protected by the Equality Act, and if they can’t then that could leave them open to legal challenges from parents.”

Story continues

Police investigating the alleged assaults

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We are currently investigating reports of serious sexual assaults, which are believed to have occurred at a school in Essex.

“A boy under the age of 16 has been arrested and since been bailed with conditions.

“We are working closely with the school and local authorities whilst enquiries for this investigation continue”

An Essex County Council spokesperson said that they are “working closely with Essex Police and relevant authorities regarding a safeguarding matter at a school in Essex”.

“We are supporting the leadership at the school and will provide additional support to the school community if required,” they said.

“The school has communicated with parents and carers and has offered support.

“Due to the ongoing police investigation, the school is unable to comment on specifics around what they are doing in response to the allegations. However, the school takes all allegations extremely seriously and will always review policies and safeguarding procedures following safeguarding matters such as this.”

The school has complied with all statutory requirements regarding toilet facilities, which are covered by their overarching safeguarding policies, it was said.

MP urges protection of single-sex spaces

On Wednesday night, Nick Fletcher MP called for single-sex spaces to be protected by the Department for Education in their upcoming guidance.

“Why are we creating an issue that we do not need to create? That is what we are doing by placing boys in girls’ changing rooms and toilets and vice versa,” he said.

“Our job is supposed to be to take away risk, but these policies are actually increasing it. That isn’t to say that all boys or men are a threat, but we should prevent the possibility of something bad happening.”

Vicky Ford, a neighbouring Essex MP who campaigns on children’s safety issues, said: “Safeguarding of children in schools is a number one priority and I know that Essex police will be treating this extremely seriously.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.