Essex movie enthusiast completes replica car collection

A former computer technician has completed his quest to collect and build six replica cars from iconic Hollywood movies.

James Napier, from Wickford, Essex, says he has spent 10 years - including trips across the Atlantic - and about £250,000 putting together his fleet.

The collection includes a 1981 DeLorean modelled on Doc Brown's time machine from the Back to the Future trilogy.

"It's turned out to be quite an addiction I guess," said Mr Napier.

"My wife doesn't get to see me much any more."

James Napier has used the DeLorean on the school run

Mr Napier's collection includes (left to right) a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1994 Ford Explorer and the 1981 DeLorean

Mr Napier runs a business hiring out the cars and has also opened a dedicated museum in Basildon this week showing off his collection.

His exhibition, at a secret location, is accessible for people who book in advance. It also features various original film props, including model cutlasses used in The Goonies movie.

The 40-year-old father-of-three's fleet includes:

A 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 modelled on 'Eleanor' from Gone in 60 Seconds and purchased from Italy

The 1981 DeLorean modelled on Doc Brown's Back to the Future time machine, which he said involved several trips to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles so he could replicate the tiniest details

A 1994 Ford Explorer, to model the Jurassic Park jeeps. His particular car was previously used in promotional events for the film franchise

A 1982 Pontiac Firebird modelled on the KITT car from Knight Rider

A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro modelled on Bumblebee from Transformers

A 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse, as seen in the Fast and Furious franchise

He said all the cars were road legal, having used them at takeaway drive-thru restaurants and for the school drop-off.

"It gets quite a good reaction," he said, speaking to BBC Essex. "Normally people's jaws are on the floor."

Mr Napier said he would soon be adding a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado to the collection, which was the original featured in Austin Powers' Goldmember.

Mr Napier said he travelled to Los Angeles several times to copy the design of the original Back to the Future DeLorean

