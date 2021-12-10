Romford M&S heads for the charts with catchy Christmas song

A Marks and Spencer store in east London has become an online sensation after recording its own Christmas song.

The Romford store released This Is Not Just A Christmas Song to raise money for homeless charity Shelter and Together4ShortLives which works with terminally ill children.

The video, which has had more than 25,000 views, includes shop staff stacking shelves in their uniform and dancing in Christmas jumpers.

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨 The M&S Romford team have dropped their very own Christmas song! 🎵 🎄🥳



Download “This Is Not Just A Christmas Song” by Team Romford on iTunes, Apple Music or Spotify now — all profits go to @Shelter and @Tog4ShortLives.



We. Are. Obsessed. 💖 pic.twitter.com/YcmAN1nN3B — M&S (@marksandspencer) December 8, 2021

The song includes the chorus “This is not any Christmas song, this is an M&S Christmas song”.

It is available for download on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

This is worth paying everyone involved £20,000 a piece. Companies pay hundreds of thousands for reach like this and the ad will still be terrible. This is organically wholesome and fantastic and not only makes me want to go to M&S but to this particular one in Romford. https://t.co/JLilAXYXeA — Tobi (@TobiTobeToby) December 9, 2021

The video was shared online by the firm which said it was “obsessed” and viewers applauded the Christmas spirit on show.

Among the sea of comments, one person said the film was better than a professional Christmas advert.

They said it “is organically wholesome and fantastic and not only makes me want to go to M&S but to this particular one in Romford.”

Story continues

Read More

Ulez expansion revealed to have cut ‘dirty’ vehicles by over a third

Tube strike: What is it about and what lines will be affected this weekend?

London’s Omicron hotspots are revealed as new variant cases surge