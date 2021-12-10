Romford M&S heads for the charts with catchy Christmas song

Robert Dex
·1 min read
A Marks and Spencer store in east London has become an online sensation after recording its own Christmas song.

The Romford store released This Is Not Just A Christmas Song to raise money for homeless charity Shelter and Together4ShortLives which works with terminally ill children.

The video, which has had more than 25,000 views, includes shop staff stacking shelves in their uniform and dancing in Christmas jumpers.

The song includes the chorus “This is not any Christmas song, this is an M&S Christmas song”.

It is available for download on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

The video was shared online by the firm which said it was “obsessed” and viewers applauded the Christmas spirit on show.

Among the sea of comments, one person said the film was better than a professional Christmas advert.

They said it “is organically wholesome and fantastic and not only makes me want to go to M&S but to this particular one in Romford.”

