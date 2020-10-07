Lorry container 'became unbearable 38C tomb where 39 migrants suffocated'

The trial of four men has got under way in relation to 39 people who were found dead in a lorry container in 2019. (PA/Elizabeth Cook)

A lorry container became a hot “tomb” for 39 Vietnamese migrants who died amid a people smuggling operation, a court has heard.

Four men are on trial for their alleged role in a people smuggling plot, after the bodies of 39 Vietnamese men, women and children were found in a lorry container in Essex last year.

Among the dead found in October 2019 were 10 teenagers, two as young as 15.

They endured “unbearable” conditions, facing temperatures reaching 38.5C and having no fresh air for almost 12 hours inside the sealed container, the Old Bailey heard on Wednesday.

Gheorghe Nica (left) and Eamonn Harrison (right) are standing trial.

Eamonn Harrison, 23, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, is accused of driving the lorry trailer to Zeebrugge in Belgium, from where it was shipped to Purfleet, Essex.

He faces 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and denies all charges.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Basildon, Essex, has admitted being part of a people-smuggling plot but denies manslaughter.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Birmingham, and Christopher Kennedy, 24, of County Armagh, Northern Ireland, deny being part of a people-smuggling conspiracy.

Christopher Kennedy (left) and Valentin Calota (right) in court.

Bill Emlyn Jones said the victims, who were put into the lorry in northern Europe, died from oxygen starvation and the effects of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide.

“In short, they suffocated. There were no survivors,” the prosecutor said.

Some had tried to contact their families, he said, with 28-year-old Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh attempting to send a message that read: “Maybe going to die in the container, can’t breathe any more dear”. The message did not send.

Jurors were told the cost of being smuggled across the channel in a lorry was about £10,000 per person, with people desperate to come to the UK “for a better life”.

The court heard the people smuggling group had been successful before the loss of life in October.

Police and forensic officers at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies of Vietnamese migrants were found.

“Obviously, any time you fill an airtight container with a large number of people, where they will be left for hours and hours, with no means of escape and no means of communication with the outside world – well, it is fraught with danger,” the prosecutor said.

They were driven to Zeebrugge by Harrison who unhooked the trailer so it could be loaded onto a ship, jurors were told.

Harrison has been involved in people smuggling as far back as May 2018, having been issued a fine – yet to be paid – after being stopped in the Calais area with 18 Vietnamese nationals in the back, the court heard.

Jurors were told he made two successful runs just days before the fatal incident, taking mostly Vietnamese migrants to Zeebrugge.

