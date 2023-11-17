Essex County to look at improving policies and by-laws for tree preservation

Administration for the County of Essex was directed to investigate potential approaches to further enhance, implement, and improve existing policies and by-laws regarding tree preservation and tree canopy enhancement at its November 1 meeting through a majority vote.

Staff will also bring a Report to Council regarding options and next steps related to a Natural Heritage Areas Preservation By-Law for future consideration, following consultation with each of the local municipalities and prior to proceeding with a formal public engagement initiative.

This follows direction made at the March 15 meeting, where Essex County Council directed Administration to review the feasibility of a tree-cutting and site-alteration by-law pertaining to designated protected natural heritage features and land identified on the natural environment overlay in the Essex County Official Plan.

The County of Essex Official Plan – which is also currently under review – identifies areas as protected through designation as Natural Environment, County of Essex Manager of Planning Services, Rebecca Belanger, said. Those areas, based on the Provincial Policy Statement, warrant the highest-level of protection from development. These areas include Provincially significant wetlands and areas that meet five of the 11 criteria as significant terrestrial natural features.

Another section identifies other natural heritage features as natural environment overlay, that meet criteria and are considered less significant.

The County does not presently have a policy and/or by-law regarding the enhancement and protection of its tree canopy and vegetation through a Natural Heritage Areas Preservation By-Law, County Solicitor, David Sundin, added.

It is the intent of Administration, Sundin noted, that in recommending a Natural Heritage Areas Preservation By-Law, that it would cover both the County’s requirements pursuant to the Municipal Act, as well as address some issues that have arisen from some recent changes enacted by the Province and destruction of natural features observed prior to development approvals being obtained.

Belanger added an additional benefit of a Natural Heritage Areas Preservation By-Law, which staff wanted to focus on, is to assist developers in successfully advancing their Planning Act applications.

“A large amount of the natural area destruction that is occurring is by individuals inadvertently removing part or entire woodlots prior to conducting their Environmental Impact Assessment. Once the feature is removed from the landscape, there is no ability to assess the flora and fauna that existed on the site, and it negates their ability to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment,” Belanger said.

It is intended in the application of the By-Law that when a development progresses, developers would prepare a tree assessment when conducting their Environmental Impact Assessment to determine the overall inventory of the trees by size and variety. Any requests to remove trees as part of a development approval would then be required to provide compensation and restoration, either through the Essex Region Natural Heritage System Strategy, which defines priority areas, or an alternative could be prepared.

Since the Essex Region Natural Heritage System Strategy was prepared in 2012, significant gains have not been made, Belanger added.

The Report to County Council also offers considerations of targeting the by-law to a minimum natural heritage feature size, Belanger relayed, adding typically such a by-law would include provisions to address trees on County property. A permit process would be put in place to process private requests to remove branches, trim public trees, or removal of public trees.

Sundin spoke about enforcement of such a by-law. That will need to be considered in the future. He noted there could be opportunities to contract services through ERCA.

As the County does not have a By-Law Official, Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy asked if there has ever been consideration given to creating such a position, even on a part-time basis.

CAO Sandra Zwiers noted to date the volume of work has not warranted such a position, but in looking at enforcement of this by-law and other matters – like site line issues – Administration could investigate that possibility if Council wishes.

In responding to Lakeshore Deputy Mayor Kirk Walstedt’s question, Belanger said this by-law could be drafted to apply to private and public lands, at County direction.

Walstedt spoke of when discussion of a tree-cutting by-law on all properties was talked about at the County-level years ago, the “fear was unbelievable. We lost hundreds of acres of nice wooded lands – virgin lands – because people [believed] the tentacles of the government were extending too far, and they were not going to be told what to do with their property.”

He said he would not support anything that would infringe on private property rights.

“If we want to protect some of these very significant and environmentally sensitive areas, then we need to either fundraise and purchase them or purchase them in some way, shape, or form,” Walstedt said.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said he also would not support it, as it is a duplication of services. He believes it is the responsibility of the local municipalities. If this was forced on individuals, he warned to be ready for the consequences.

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb was surprised to hear those comments. He said there is projected to be a lot of growth in the coming years and something needs to be done to protect the existing tree cover or provide a way for landowners to replace trees if need be.

The key issue for Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue is enforcement. The County needs to empower the individual municipalities, and perhaps pay an hourly rate, when they go out to enforce it.

He believes there is a legal and moral obligation to protect flora and fauna.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche wanted to see the plan not only to protect the tree canopy that exists, but to improve upon it. She suggested by-law enforcement could be contracted out, instead of hiring on a new position.

Walstedt, McNamara, and Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey were opposed to approving the recommendations of investigating the improvement of existing policies and by-laws regarding tree preservation and tree canopy enhancement, and in having staff report on options related to a Natural Heritage Areas Preservation By-Law.

Sylene Argent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Essex Free Press