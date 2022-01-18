Essex council to vote next week on how to replace mayor following resignation

Essex town hall is shown in a file photo. Council is expected to decide what to do with its vacant mayoral seat on Jan. 24. (CBC News - image credit)

A special meeting of council has been called in Essex to decide how to replace the town's mayor after his resignation.

On Jan. 24 at 5 p.m. members of council now need to either appoint a new mayor or call a byelection with just nine months until the next general election. Council officially declared the mayor's seat vacant during Monday night's meeting.

Larry Snively resigned as mayor last week after pleading guilty to "procuring" ineligible voters to cast ballots during the Ontario town's October 2018 municipal election. Snively was fined $10,000 plus applicable costs, and has 180 days to pay.

Snively won the 2018 mayoral race by 117 votes, with 2,261 ballots cast in his favour, according to the official results. Runner-up Ron Rogers, among four mayoral candidates, secured 2,144 votes.

Rogers has written to council members asking for their consideration to fill the vacancy, should they decide on appointing an interim mayor. Rogers said he does not intend to run for mayor in the fall election.