Essex: Bradwell-on-Sea care home artist resident gets personal gallery

Charles Tame's paintings are a "topic of conversation" for residents and visitors alike

An artist living at a care home has opened his own local gallery.

Charles Tame, 88, has been painting for nearly six decades and is now being inspired by fellow residents - and their dogs - at the home in Bradwell-on-Sea, Essex, for his portraits.

Karen Johnson, manager at Down Hall Residential Care Home, decided to transform its function room into a mini gallery.

Mr Tame said he felt "very proud" that people took an interest in his artwork.

"Painting makes me feel alive and gives me somewhere to escape to in my mind," he said.

"I work from photographs and memory, which helps to overcome the issue of wriggling pets - and impatient humans!"

Mr Tame, who spent 14 years working in maintenance at Southend Airport, moved into the care home last autumn and, soon after, Ms Johnson noticed his room was overflowing with more than 100 oil paintings.

She thought it would be "wonderful" to enable residents and their families to enjoy the paintings, too.

"Art is often very therapeutic and mindful for the artist and provides stimulation and interest. But of course, it is also there for viewers to enjoy, " she said.

