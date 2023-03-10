Essex: Booking system begins for all recycling centres

Cars will be given a 15 minute pre-booked time slot as part of the new booking system

A new booking system is due to take effect for all recycling centres in Essex from Monday.

Anyone visiting an Essex County Council recycling centre will have to reserve their slot via the Love Essex website.

The policy is part of a trial due to last until December.

Malcolm Buckley, the council's cabinet member for waste reduction and recycling, said a smaller scale trial at the Rayleigh centre had reduced congestion at the site.

"We will monitor the trial to measure its success and can make amendments as necessary," said Mr Buckley.

Pedestrians, cyclists and Blue Badge holders are all exempt from using the booking system.

The council also said it would take telephone bookings via its contact centre on 0345 743 0430, Monday to Friday 08:30-17:00.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk