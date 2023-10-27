Essex Admin directed to review flooding subsidies

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy brought her Notice of Motion forward for Council consideration at the October 16 meeting.

She asked Council to direct administration to review the current flooding subsidy programs and prepare a report, including recommendations for changes in programs and subsidies offered.

Council moved this motion.

After the recent flooding events, Bondy wanted staff to review the Town’s current subsidy programs. Perhaps there are things that can be tweaked or added. In doing the homework on this, Bondy said she found there is a lot of red tape in going through the subsidies, including a pre-inspection from Town staff which would possibly be fast-tracked with plumbers. The Town gives the same amount for subsidies, but still requires quotes, she noted.

Perhaps the only stipulation could be that it is completed by a licensed plumber. Getting quotes, with their being a lack of skilled trades, is hard on the plumbers and on skilled trades.

“We want people to get the work done, and we want them to get it done conveniently,” Bondy said.

Councillor Joe Garon believes the subsidiary program can be looked into. He believes the pre-inspection could also be completed by a plumber. Deputy Mayor Shepley agreed. Councillor Jason Matyi noted when it flooded, residents made repairs. He wanted them to still be eligible for the subsidies, as long as they were done properly, if they missed the pre-inspection.

Director of Infrastructure Services, Kevin Girard, noted a timeframe would be needed if considering grandfathering work. Bondy suggested the August 23 storm date - that resulted in many flooded basement - be the retroactive date in a report, and also wanted to look into switching from water to battery driven sump pumps.

She also wanted to drop the requirement to get two quotes.

Girard wanted to investigate the matter before dropping the requirements for two quotes. He believes it was meant to ensure the Town was receiving the best cost from a procurement perspective. It could be reviewed, if Council wished.

“If we really want to help people, we need to make it easier,” Bondy said. “I think that would show we are receptive to what has happened.”

