The Essentials You Need To Work From Absolutely Anywhere

The tools you need to work from anywhere and be productive doing it (Photo: Amazon)

Since the pandemic hit, the trend of working from anywhere has become a reality for many of us. We’re no longer constantly shackled to our desks, instead we have the freedom to work remotely (at least some of the time) and it’s extremely liberating.

The thing about working remotely though, is that while it opens up a lot of opportunities, it’s not always easy to do it well. Trust me when I say, there’s an art to excelling at working from anywhere.

Let’s be honest, not all of us could easily find our focus on a mountain top or work productively while Interrailing through Europe. Heck, some of us even struggle to focus in Costa if there’s an interesting convo going on at the next table. But, the good news is that there are lots of handy tools that can help to make working effectively from anywhere (and we mean anywhere) far simpler.

From noise-canceling headphones ideal for those of us who get easily distracted to super powerful charging banks, we’ve rounded up all of the essentials you’ll need.

This handy portable tech organiser

For keeping all those essentials together, this folding, portable organiser is a winner. It's slim enough to fit easily into your laptop case or backpack, and has plenty of room for all your essentials, from your mouse and pens to spare chargers.

Get it from Amazon for £40

This 'drink from any side' reusable coffee cup

For grabbing your morning caffeine kick en route to wherever you're setting up for the day, this leakproof, easy drink cup is the one. It's made from 100% recycled materials, is well insulated so your drink will stay hotter for longer, and it's available in a range of sizes. (FYI, I have this in pink and I never leave home without it.)

Get it from Amazon for £13.95

This self-standing pencil case

Small enough to stash in your bag, but with plenty of room for pens, pencils and anything else you might need, this pop-up pencil case is a great buy.

Get it from Amazon for £9.44

This chic productivity planner

When there's a hell of a lot to do, the overwhelm can be intense. A goal setting planner can help to streamline your day and make task management a whole lot easier.

Get it from Amazon for £19.95 (was £22.95)

These anti bac wet wipes

Before you sit down at your "workspace" for the day, a quick wipe over with these bacteria-blasting wipes might be a good idea. After all, having a clean workspace always feels nicer, doesn't it?

Get six packs from Amazon for £9.54

This clip-on refillable sani bottle

Clip this refillable mini sanitiser bottle onto your bag, so that you're able to easily cleanse your hands wherever you are.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

This wireless USB mouse

Stash this LED mouse in your laptop case and pop it out wherever you choose to work from. For ease of use, it features an undetectable random movement jiggler mode.

Get it from Amazon for £12.99 (was £14.99)

This extended battery life computer

One of the downsides to working from wherever you choose is there’s not always charging ports available, so having a laptop that holds its battery is a must. This innovative slimline Chromebook comes with a whopping 13.5 hours of battery life, and features a unique 360 degree hinge, allowing you to use it in four different modes, and is touch-enabled.

Get it from Amazon for £399

This comfortable laptop backpack

Sure, you can sling your laptop under your arm and travel about like that, but for comfort and ease a laptop backpack is a godsend. This one features plenty of space for your laptop and all the other essentials you'll need throughout the day. It even has a USB charging port compartment.

Get it from Amazon for £129

This folding laptop stand

If you're going to be productive, you need the right setup regardless of where you're working from and having your laptop positioned correctly is a big part of that. This compact, ergonomic, folding laptop stand is ideal for taking on-the-go with you and using wherever you choose to work from.

Get it from Amazon for £17.99 (was £29.99)

These noise-cancelling earbuds

Working remotely is great, until you can’t focus because it's just too damn loud. That’s where a pair of noise-canceling headphones comes in extremely handy. These buds are compact and comfortable, quick to recharge, and come with a customisable fit for added comfort.

Get them from Amazon for £109.99

This ultra powerful power bank

Working from anywhere is super empowering, until you run out of power, that is. This high capacity power bank is a total lifesaver for keeping your devices – from your phone to your tablet – charged up while on the go.

Get it from Amazon for £49.99

This fast and responsive slimline tablet

A tablet is a super handy resource for adding an extra screen to your on-the-go work setup. This tablet features up to 12 hours of battery life (which is ideal if you’re working somewhere with no access to charging) and comes with plenty of storage space. Pair it with a standing case like this one, and using it on the go becomes a whole lot easier.

Get it from Amazon for £159.99

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

