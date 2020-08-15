Essential travel only message to be dropped for public transport in Wales

Guidance urging travellers to avoid using public transport in Wales except for essential journeys is being scrapped from Monday.

But the Welsh Government is urging people to act responsibly and avoid travelling at busy times where possible.

The guidance was introduced to allow key workers to travel safely and is being scrapped as the number of coronavirus cases continues to fall.

Face coverings on public transport remain compulsory except for people who are unable to wear one for medical reasons.

Lee Waters, deputy minister for economy and transport, said: “As we continue to carefully ease restrictions we are able to lift the essential travel message that was in place to allow our key workers to travel safely.

“But with the virus still in circulation it’s essential that people act responsibility when using public transport.

“This will involve planning journeys to avoid busy periods if possible, and washing or sanitising hands at the start and end of each trip.”

James Price, chief executive of Transport for Wales, added: “The safety of colleagues and customers is our top priority and we’ve increased our safety measures on our trains, buses and at our stations.

“At our railway stations there are one-way systems, clear instructional signs, hand sanitiser facilities, extra staff and cleaners.

“I’d like to reinforce the message that it is now mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport and those failing to comply with the rules, who are not exempt, will be refused travel and could be fined by the British Transport Police.”

Under measures announced last week, people in Wales will be able to see more of their families and friends from August 22.

Up to four households will be able to join together to form a single extended household and up to 30 people will also be able to join a meal indoors after a wedding, civil partnership or funeral if social distancing can be maintained.

Essential travel only guidance was dropped in England on July 17.