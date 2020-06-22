ESPYS Reveal 2020 Honorees; Focuses On Black Lives Matter Movement And Racial Injustice

Click here to read the full article.

The 2020 ESPYS aired on Sunday and it may have looked like a different ceremony this year, but it still delivered awards show flair, celebrating the best in sports. While handing out trophies virtually to some of the most prominent figures in sports, it served inspiration and hope.

Hosted by WNBA’s Sue Bird, OL Reign’s Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, the ceremony was virtual and kicked off with a video tribute honoring the Black men and women in sports. Wilson then addressed the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others which launched into Black Lives Matter movement of racial injustice that has been front and center in the past couple of weeks, but has been a battle for too long. He then addressed the need for his white colleagues to stand shoulder to shoulder with them and use their voice. “We need you to lead too,” he said. “Just don’t listen, help.” His co-hosts, Rapinoe and Bird, shared the same sentiment. Watch the video below.

"This is our moment to prove that we know a better world is one where Black lives are valued."@DangeRussWilson, @S10Bird and @mPinoe open the 2020 #ESPYS. pic.twitter.com/ntJzgtkhMq — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020





Rapinoe and Bird also wore T shirts with “GF”, further honoring George Floyd. Later on in the broadcast, they aired another package that further amplified this message with more figures for the world of sports and Hollywood saying “the time is now” for progress. The video ended with: “As of June 21, 2020, none of the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor have been arrested.”

"This is the tipping point. There's no going back. There's no inching forward. The time is now." Stars from the sports and entertainment worlds say it's time to step up and do their part to make this country better. pic.twitter.com/Fttyl8to0v — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2020





Nelson Cruz from Minnesota Twins tearfully accepted the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award while Kevin Love of Cleveland Cavaliers was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Read the list of winners below.

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota Twins

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Los Angeles Dodgers

Corporate Community Impact Award

Nike

Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment

Jackson State Manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee Drills 3

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Taquarius Wair, Mesabi Range College

Pat Tillman Award for Service

Kim Clavel, Boxing

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award

WNBA and WNBA Players Association

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

