ESPY Award winners 2019: Live results, highlights, best moments from the ESPYs

Follow the 2019 ESPY Awards here with a full list of winners and best moments from the year that was in sports.

ESPY Award winners 2019: Live results, highlights, best moments from the ESPYs

Follow the 2019 ESPY Awards here with a full list of winners and best moments from the year that was in sports.

The best teams, athlete and sports moments over the last year were honored at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.

Occurring on one of the two days where no games from any of the four major pro sports are played, the ESPYs have been a staple on the sports calendar since 1993.

This year's edition featured several big winners including Giannis Antetokounmpo for "Best Male Athlete," Alex Morgan for "Best Female Athlete" and the U.S. Women's National Team for "Best Team."

MORE: ESPY Awards 2019: Show time, TV channel, full list of nominees & winners for the ESPYs

Tracy Morgan hosted this year's ceremony and it was entertaining as ever.

Sporting News kept track of the winners of each award below.

2019 ESPY Award winners by category

Best Male Athlete

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brooks Koepka, Golf

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best Female Athlete

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Alex Morgan, USWNT

Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing

Winner: Alex Morgan, USWNT

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Naomi Osaka, Tennis

Winner: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best Team

Boston Red Sox, MLB

Clemson Tigers, NCAA football

New England Patriots, NFL

Toronto Raptors, NBA

Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball

Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball

U.S. Women's National Team, soccer

Winner: U.S. Women's National Team, soccer

Best International Men's Soccer Player

Lionel Messi, Argentina

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

Kylian Mbappe, France

Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands

Winner: Lionel Messi, Argentina

Best International Women's Soccer Player

Pernille Harder, Denmark

Ada Hegerberg, Norway

Sam Kerr, Australia

Lucy Bronze, England

Winner: Sam Kerr, Australia

Best NFL Player

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Winner: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best MLB Player

Mookie Betts, Red Sox

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets

Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays

Winner: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nathan McKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Winner: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Driver

Lewis Hamilton, F1

Steve Torrence, NHRA

Scott Dixon, Indy

Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Winner: Kyle Busch, NASCAR

Best NBA Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Winner: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Boxer

Canelo Alvarez

Vasiliy Lomachenko

Oleksandr Usyk

Terence Crawford

Winner: Canelo Alvarez

Best MMA Fighter

Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier

Henry Cejudo

Amanda Nunes

Winner: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer

Brooks Koepka

Tiger Woods

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Best Female Golfer

Ariya Jutanugarn

Brooke Henderson

Jin-Young Ko

Sung Hyun Park

Winner: Brooke Henderson

Best Male Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Winner: Roger Federer

Best Female Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka

Simona Halep

Serena Williams

Petra Kvitova

Winner: Serena Williams

Best Male Action Sports Athlete

Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Scotty James, Australia, snowboard

Tom Pagès, France, freestyle motocross

Gabriel Medina, Brazil, surf

Winner: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard

Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Kelly Sidaru, Estonia, ski

Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand, snowboard

Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, surf

Winner: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard

Best Jockey

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Mike Smith

Florent Geroux

Jose Ortiz

Winner: Mike Smith

Best Male Athlete with a Disability

Mark Barr, triathlon

Declan Farmer, hockey

Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing

Oz Sanchez, cycling

Winner: Mark Barr, triathlon

Best Female Athlete with a Disability

Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing

Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing

Shawn Morelli, cycling

Alyssa Seely triathlon

Winner: Alyssa Seely triathlon

Best Bowler

Jason Belmonte

Norm Duke

Anthony Simonsen

Jakob Butturff

Winner: Norm Duke

Best MLS Player

Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

Wayne Rooney, D.C. United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Aaron Long, N.Y. Red Bulls

Winner: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy

Best NWSL Player

Lindsay Horan, Portland Thorns

Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage

Winner: Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Best Game

LSU defeats Texas A&M 74-72 in 7 OT thriller

Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football

Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four

Winner: Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football

Best College Athlete

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma football

Zion Williamson, Duke men's basketball

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon women's basketball

Rachel Garcia, UCLA softball

Winner: Zion Williamson, Duke men's basketball

Best Record-breaking Performance

Saints' Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple-doubles

Warriors' Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in a game with 14

Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters

Winner: Saints' Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader

Best Play

Dolphins' Miami Miracle downs Patriots

Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater ends Philly's season

Derrick Henry's record-setting 99-yard TD run

Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises

Winner: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises

Best Viral Sports Moment

Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom

Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker dives for the gold

UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise

Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball

Winner: UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise

Best Comeback

Winnder: St. Louis Blues going from worst to first to win the Stanley Cup

Best Upset

College Football - Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech

U.S. Open - Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams

NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning

Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Winner: Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best Esports Moment (Finals)

oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting

Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM

Winner: oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting

​Best WWE Moment

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission

Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women's Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35

Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35

Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women's Championship Title

Winner: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission

