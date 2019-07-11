ESPY Award winners 2019: Live results, highlights, best moments from the ESPYs
The best teams, athlete and sports moments over the last year were honored at the 2019 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night.
Occurring on one of the two days where no games from any of the four major pro sports are played, the ESPYs have been a staple on the sports calendar since 1993.
This year's edition featured several big winners including Giannis Antetokounmpo for "Best Male Athlete," Alex Morgan for "Best Female Athlete" and the U.S. Women's National Team for "Best Team."
Tracy Morgan hosted this year's ceremony and it was entertaining as ever.
Sporting News kept track of the winners of each award below.
2019 ESPY Award winners by category
Best Male Athlete
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Brooks Koepka, Golf
Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Your 2019 #ESPYS Best Male Athlete ... Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/OkCnIT9D8w
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
Best Female Athlete
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Simone Biles, Gymnast
Alex Morgan, USWNT
Mikaela Shiffrin, US Skiing
Winner: Alex Morgan, USWNT
"Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week."
We see you, @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V
— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019
Best Breakthrough Athlete
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Naomi Osaka, Tennis
Winner: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best Team
Boston Red Sox, MLB
Clemson Tigers, NCAA football
New England Patriots, NFL
Toronto Raptors, NBA
Baylor Bears, NCAA women's basketball
Virginia Cavaliers, NCAA men's basketball
U.S. Women's National Team, soccer
Winner: U.S. Women's National Team, soccer
ALL THEY DO IS WIN #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/AJfjjMQ5wx
— ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019
Best International Men's Soccer Player
Lionel Messi, Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
Kylian Mbappe, France
Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands
Winner: Lionel Messi, Argentina
Best International Women's Soccer Player
Pernille Harder, Denmark
Ada Hegerberg, Norway
Sam Kerr, Australia
Lucy Bronze, England
Winner: Sam Kerr, Australia
Best NFL Player
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Winner: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best MLB Player
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob DeGrom, New York Mets
Blake Snell, Tampa Bays Rays
Winner: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Nathan McKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Winner: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Driver
Lewis Hamilton, F1
Steve Torrence, NHRA
Scott Dixon, Indy
Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Winner: Kyle Busch, NASCAR
Best NBA Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Winner: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player
Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury
Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics
Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
Winner: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Boxer
Canelo Alvarez
Vasiliy Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk
Terence Crawford
Winner: Canelo Alvarez
Best MMA Fighter
Israel Adesanya
Daniel Cormier
Henry Cejudo
Amanda Nunes
Winner: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer
Brooks Koepka
Tiger Woods
Justin Rose
Francesco Molinari
Winner: Brooks Koepka
Best Female Golfer
Ariya Jutanugarn
Brooke Henderson
Jin-Young Ko
Sung Hyun Park
Winner: Brooke Henderson
Best Male Tennis Player
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Winner: Roger Federer
Best Female Tennis Player
Naomi Osaka
Simona Halep
Serena Williams
Petra Kvitova
Winner: Serena Williams
Best Male Action Sports Athlete
Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Scotty James, Australia, snowboard
Tom Pagès, France, freestyle motocross
Gabriel Medina, Brazil, surf
Winner: Nyjah Houston, United States, skateboard
Best Female Action Sports Athlete
Kelly Sidaru, Estonia, ski
Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, New Zealand, snowboard
Stephanie Gilmore, Australia, surf
Winner: Chloe Kim, United States, snowboard
Here's the moment Chloe Kim found out she won the ESPY for Best Female Action Sports Athlete #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/KjtJPAHlXe
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 10, 2019
Best Jockey
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Mike Smith
Florent Geroux
Jose Ortiz
Winner: Mike Smith
Best Male Athlete with a Disability
Mark Barr, triathlon
Declan Farmer, hockey
Daniel Romanchuk, marathon racing
Oz Sanchez, cycling
Winner: Mark Barr, triathlon
Best Female Athlete with a Disability
Oksana Masters, Nordic skiing
Tatyana McFadden, marathon racing
Shawn Morelli, cycling
Alyssa Seely triathlon
Winner: Alyssa Seely triathlon
Best Bowler
Jason Belmonte
Norm Duke
Anthony Simonsen
Jakob Butturff
Winner: Norm Duke
Best MLS Player
Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
Wayne Rooney, D.C. United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Aaron Long, N.Y. Red Bulls
Winner: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, L.A. Galaxy
Best NWSL Player
Lindsay Horan, Portland Thorns
Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns
Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Abby Erceg, North Carolina Courage
Winner: Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
Best Game
LSU defeats Texas A&M 74-72 in 7 OT thriller
Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football
Notre Dame defeats UConn 81-76 in Final Four
Winner: Rams defeat Chiefs 54-51 on Monday Night Football
Best College Athlete
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma football
Zion Williamson, Duke men's basketball
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon women's basketball
Rachel Garcia, UCLA softball
Winner: Zion Williamson, Duke men's basketball
Best Record-breaking Performance
Saints' Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu becomes all-time leader in triple-doubles
Warriors' Klay Thompson sets 3-point record in a game with 14
Matthew Boling sets high school track record in 100 meters
Winner: Saints' Drew Brees becomes all-time passing leader
More hardware for Drew Brees
He wins Best Record-Breaking Performance at the #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/qF94WbjwGu
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2019
Best Play
Dolphins' Miami Miracle downs Patriots
Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater ends Philly's season
Derrick Henry's record-setting 99-yard TD run
Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises
Winner: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercises
Best Viral Sports Moment
Rudolph "Blaze" Ingram, the seven-year-old running phenom
Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker dives for the gold
UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise
Sister Mary Jo delivers a biting curveball
Winner: UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise
Best Comeback
Winnder: St. Louis Blues going from worst to first to win the Stanley Cup
From worst team in the league in January to Stanley Cup Champions
The St. Louis Blues win the ESPY for Best Comeback. pic.twitter.com/NS4w3c60T6
— ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 11, 2019
Best Upset
College Football - Old Dominion defeats No. 13 Virginia Tech
U.S. Open - Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets sweep Tampa Bay Lightning
Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Winner: Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best Esports Moment (Finals)
oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting
Ninja Fortnite win with Marshmello at E3 ProAM
Winner: oLarry's return to the NBA 2K League after the Jacksonville shooting
Best WWE Moment
Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission
Becky Lynch wins both WWE Women's Championship Titles at Wrestlemania 35
Kofi Kingston wins his first WWE Heavyweight Championship Title at Wrestlemania 35
Ronda Rousey defeats Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018 to win her first RAW Women's Championship Title
Winner: Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw and announces his Leukemia is in remission