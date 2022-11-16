ESPRIT Is Coming Back to America With an Exclusive Launch Party

Celebrating its return to the United States, ESPRIT is hosting an exclusive launch party in Los Angeles tomorrow, November 16.

It's been a long ten years for the brand as the North American pop-up commemorates its first-ever brick and mortar U.S. retail store since 2012. Joining a reinvigoration of the brand's online store, the pop-up also features ESPRIT's latest collection along with special capsules to offer something new and exciting. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection is driven by the brand's ethos of genuine positivity and draws on archival pieces from the '80s, but reimagines them in a contemporary and updated design.

ESPRIT's Los Angeles Pop-Up will take place on November 16 from 8 pm to 11 pm and will be held at 156 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048.