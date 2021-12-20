espresso Display Launches Second Generation of Portable Monitors, the Thinnest in the World

These portable monitors promise to enable productivity and collaboration with enhanced touchscreen capabilities

SYDNEY, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- espresso, the creators of the World's Thinnest Portable Display, has announced the launch of a new product range, breaking new ground in portable technology. espresso's latest range of displays sport a fresh aeronautical aluminium and glass design, enhanced touch software integration for Mac and Windows, and a range of accessories.

At just 5.3 mm thin and created from a single piece of aluminium, espresso Displays can be powered directly from a device and can be set up in seconds. With AutoRotation available across the range, users can instantly adjust their content between landscape and profile formats.

"Our new range of portable monitors are like nothing else on the market. They're incredibly thin, deliver amazing picture quality, and are compatible with just about any device, platform or software on the market," said Will Scuderi, espresso CEO and Co-founder. "espresso products are designed to transform how people think about performing at their best, at any time and in any environment, regardless of their device or what they need to get done."

espresso has developed unique software, espressoFlow, to integrate its touch features with Mac and Windows users who seek a smooth and more intuitive experience with applications and software. espressoFlow enables the touch experience across applications like Adobe CC, Figma, Miro and Asana.

espresso touch displays are also enhanced with Palm Rejection functionality, a feature designed to support and optimise creative tasks.

"Every feature has been designed to help people optimise user's workflow by adapting to their unique ways of working," Scuderi added.

To support the launch of the new product range, the espresso Display brand identity has been updated and refreshed. The impactful positioning of 'More. Anywhere.' serves to support customers anywhere they need to be to develop their best selves.

espresso Display 15 touch is the pinnacle of innovation by espresso with a rich and immersive screen.

espresso Display 13 touch is a compact powerhouse with everything espresso innovation has to offer.

espresso Display 13 offers the foundations of espresso's premium design and intuitive functionality.

espressoStand: Portability and productivity come together in seconds with the espresso stand.

espressoCase: The case not only effectively protects the screen but it easily converts into a display stand.

espressoMount: The espressoMount can be set up quickly with a VESA arm.

espressoPen: Unleash your creativity and enhance your collaboration using our customised pen.

Pricing and availability:

The three new espresso Display models and accessories will be available for pre-sale from 20 December 2021 with shipments commencing in January 2022. espresso is available in the USA, Europe, UK and Australia.

The Displays start from $339 USD up to $499 USD and are available on the official espresso website.

Learn more about our products here.

Press Inquiries Contact:

Clare O'Rourke - PR Manager

Email: clare@espres.so







