Esports Market: Segmented: By Device Type, By Streaming Type, By Application, By Revenue Stream, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

Esports Market to surpass USD 8. 8 billion by 2031 from USD 1. 4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 20. 6% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-2031.  . Product Overview Esports, which is elongated as electronic sports, is a kind of video game competition.

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Esports Market: Segmented: By Device Type, By Streaming Type, By Application, By Revenue Stream, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288830/?utm_source=GNW
Esports are usually organized multiplayer video game events between professional players, either individually or in teams. It describes the competitive and structured video gaming scene. In actuality, competitive video gaming is a rapidly expanding global phenomenon with millions of followers and billions of dollars on the line. Casual gamers have become serious stars because of streaming services and live events, with seven-figure wages and enormous commercial endorsements.

Market Highlights
Esports Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 20.6% by 2031

Factors like rising viewing and a drop in outdoor sporting activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, market growth is influenced by increasing penetration among young gamers as well as influencer-driven marketing. The popularity of social media and live video streaming among young people has fueled the eSports market. Many eSports companies are enlisting athletes and sportspeople to help promote their products, which is helping the market flourish.

Global Esports Market: Segments
Gaming Console segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Device Type, the global Esports Market is fragmented into Smart Phone, Smart TV, Desktop -Laptop-Tablets, and Gaming Console. In previous years, the gaming console segment dominated the Esports market share, and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period. The segment’s growth may be ascribed to a variety of advantages supplied by this device type, including excellent gaming quality, which leads to a much better gaming experience, high security, and so on.

Game Publisher Fee segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Esports Market is classified on the basis of Revenue Stream into Media Rights, Game Publisher Fee, Sponsorship, Digital Advertisement, and Tickets and Merchandise. In previous years, the game publisher fee segment dominated the total Esports market, and this trend is projected to continue during the projection period. This is due to the growing use of Esports in the gaming industry to obtain a strategic and competitive advantage over their competitors. Furthermore, it offers a complete gaming solution as well as a platform for e-sport tournaments, propelling the sector forward.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
The growing awareness of Video Games and the rising popularity of Esports

The e-sport market is growing due to a number of causes, including increased knowledge of video games and the increased popularity of Esport. Additionally, significant players’ long-term investment initiatives and an increase in the number of tournaments and events with large prize pools will generate attractive prospects in the market during the projection period.

Higher penetration of the smartphones in the emerging economies

Smartphone adoption is increasing in developing nations due to a variety of variables including rising per capita income, cost affordability, and the availability of various low-cost choices with considerable features, among others. This boosts the popularity of online smartphone and video gaming. Video games have been providing children with amusement for decades.

Restraint
Lack of Standardization

The threat of esports gambling/betting, as well as a lack of standardization, are hampering the business negatively.

Global Esports Market: Key Players
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

CJ Corporation
Electronic Arts
FACEIT
Gameloft SE
Gfinity
Kabam
Modern Times Group
Nintendo
NVIDIA Corporation
Other Prominent Players

Global Esports Market: Regions
Global Esports Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market. The expansion of esports has been hastened by the region’s increasing adoption of mobile gaming and internet usage. Over the projection period, an increasing number of breakthroughs and initiatives are predicted to move the industry forward. In previous years, North America had the biggest revenue share, with the United States leading the way. For years together, the area has conquered the business, with PC gaming providing a more specific audience.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Esports Market
The rising number of COVID-19 positive cases prompted a global lockdown, forcing people to stay at home for extended periods of time and increasing the use of online gaming for entertainment and relaxation. This has resulted in a huge surge in the use of E-sports solutions. As a result, end users are increasingly demanding these solutions.

Global Esports Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Esports Market report also contains analysis on:

Esports Market Segments:

By Device Type
Smart Phone
Smart TV
Desktop -Laptop-Tablets
Gaming Console
By Streaming Type
On Demand
Live
By Application
Platform
Service 
By Revenue Stream
Media Rights
Game Publisher Fee
Sponsorship
Digital Advertisement
Tickets and Merchandise 
Esports Market Dynamics
Esports Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Esports Market Report Scope and Segmentation
Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD  1.4 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031 USD  8.8 billion
Growth Rate CAGR of 20.6% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation 2020
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2031
Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Segments covered Device Type, Streaming Type, Application, Revenue Stream, and  Region
Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard, Inc., CJ Corporation, Electronic Arts, FACEIT, Gameloft SE, Gfinity, Kabam, Modern Times Group, Nintendo, NVIDIA Corporation, and Other Prominent Players.
CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


