Esports Expert Jimmy Baratta Joins XSET

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / XSET, the revolutionary gaming organization, announced today esports expert and avid gamer Jimmy Baratta has officially joined The Set as an investor and key advisor.

Beginning his career as an attorney, Baratta quickly became a notable figure in the esports industry. He founded the North American Collegiate League (NACL), the predominant collegiate esports brand in Asia, alongside his mentor David Chen. Baratta also serves as an advisor for The Esportz Network featuring well-known programming The Esportz Minute and The Gamer Hour. In addition, Baratta heads up user acquisition and strategy initiatives for software developer Wizard Labs, an A.I. enabled content curation platform. He is also an adjunct professor of esports at the University of California Irvine.

"We are thrilled for Jimmy to #reptheset," said XSET co-founder and CEO Greg Selkoe. "His addition to our growing list of contributors and partners adds another layer of strength, creativity, and legitimacy to our organization. Jimmy shares our vision and core philosophy, and we're honored to have him on the team."

"Unlike other organizations, teams, or competitors in the esports space, XSET sets itself apart by walking the walk and talking the talk," says Baratta. "I am excited to join an organization that is committed to bringing true value to the gaming and gaming culture space. XSET provides the means for players and teams to make a meaningful impact in gaming, no matter their background. I can't wait to see what we can do together."

About XSET

XSET is a revolutionary new gaming organization co-founded by legendary esports execs Greg Selkoe, Marco Mereu, Wil Eddins, and Clinton Sparks. XSET doesn't dance around the edges of gaming lifestyle and culture, it dives right into the center, all while creating the world's most diverse, inclusive, culturally-relevant, and purpose-driven gaming and esports brand, embodying what it truly means to #reptheset. For more, visit XSET.com

