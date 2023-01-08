ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Bills trainer Denny Kellington

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati.

Kellington is credited with saving Hamlin's life on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night by administering CPR to the Bills' defensive back before he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center by ambulance, after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed.

An excerpt from Van Pelt's "One Big Thing":

"How about the NFL make Denny Kellington jerseys and sell them. He's the Bills trainer credited with saving Damar's life. Bills Mafia would snatch up as many jerseys as the NFL could make, and it wouldn't be just them, would it? Give the money to the toy drive. Or better yet, split it between the Bills and Bengals trainers and EMTs who took the field Monday. Every single man and woman who was part of that heroic effort moved with precision and urgency and purpose. It was all absolutely required. Truly not a moment to be spared."

This is a photo of Denny Kellington of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo)
This is a photo of Denny Kellington of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo)

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Earlier this week, Hamlin's father, Mario, urged supporters to donate to UC Medical Center Trauma Care in addition to the Chasing M's Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Scott Van Pelt to NFL: Offer Bills trainer Denny Kellington jerseys

Latest Stories

  • NFL Teams Planning Show Of Support For Injured Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

    The NFL is planning a series of activations in support of injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin that will occur across the league during Week 18 games. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during last Monday night’s Buffalo-Cincinnati Bengals game. He has been hospitalized but is reportedly slowly recovering. All 32 NFL clubs playing […]

  • Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title. Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team becau

  • ‘Pale Blue Eye’ author breaks down shocking twist ending of Edgar Allan Poe murder mystery

    A broody detective (Christian Bale) teams up with Edgar Allan Poe in Netflix whodunit "The Pale Blue Eye," which ends with a jaw-dropping reveal.

  • Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first statement after cardiac arrest

    Damar Hamlin made his first public comments after suffering from cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this week. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much," the Buffalo Bills safety said in an Instagram post on Saturday. Hamlin shared another message on Twitter Saturday and expressed how much he felt the overwhelming support of the past week.

  • ‘M3GAN’ Surprises Box Office With $30 Million Opening as ‘Avatar 2’ Hits $1.7 Billion Worldwide

    Universal scores the first $30 million-plus January horror opening since 2012

  • Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs says arm was going forward on key sack-fumble vs. Jaguars

    Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs exceeded expectations in his two-start, 17-day stint, but his late fumble led to the Jaguars' go-ahead score.

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Sabres honour Bills' Damar Hamlin, Tage Thompson caps win with magical stat line

    Tage Thompson heroically carried the Sabres to an overtime win over the Capitals on Tuesday, while also paying tribute to Bills safety Damar Hamlin with an eerie stat line.

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a