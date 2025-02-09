ESPN's Dick Vitale makes emotional return after nearly 2 years of battling cancer: 'This is my Super Bowl'

Dick Vitale is back in the broadcast booth, and not a single person is happier about it than Dick Vitale. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College basketball officially has one of its most iconic voices back.

Longtime ESPN color commentator Dick Vitale made his return to the broadcast Saturday for Clemson's game against Duke, after battling four types of cancer over the course of four years. It was his first time calling a game in nearly two years.

The Duke-Clemson broadcast didn't reach ESPN for several minutes due to an Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Lakers game running long, but Vitale was near tears when the cameras reached him.

Sitting between broadcasters Cory Alexander and Dave O'Brien, the 85-year-old former coach delivered an emotional speech to explain how much the moment meant to him.

"This is heaven. Sitting here is heaven." —Dickie V on returning to the broadcast booth 👏 pic.twitter.com/fpmLmWUpbF — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2025

Vitale:

"I just want to say thank you to all the people. The reception here has been really off the charts. I'm sorry for being so emotional. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. I was telling Cory before, this is like my Super Bowl. To be able to sit at courtside, doing games, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.

"I want to say to all cancer patients out there, please listen to me. Think positive and have faith and keep fighting and fighting and fighting. I know what you're going through and it's not fun, but to be here, this is my Super Bowl, Dave. It is my championship, no matter what happens."

Vitale received a standing ovation from Clemson fans as he walked onto the court at the Littlejohn Coliseum, with another round of applause when his presence was announced to the arena.

Dick Vitale receives a warm welcome back, making his return to broadcasting after a two-year battle with cancer 🧡



(via @ClemsonMBB)

pic.twitter.com/K0RlzKXhHN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2025

WELCOME BACK, DICKIE V!



Dick Vitale gets a standing ovation in his return after cancer took him away from the broadcast booth for two years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KcJE2tRAnh — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2025

The last time Vitale appeared in a broadcast was the international feed of the 2023 national championship game between UConn and San Diego State. He was initially diagnosed with melanoma in the summer of 2021, with a subsequent diagnosis of lymphoma months later. After making his return in the fall of 2021, Vitale was again forced to step away to undergo surgery on his vocal cords.

Vitale confirmed in the summer of 2023 the cancer had reached his vocal cords, and later his lymph nodes, meaning he has had to battle four types of cancer in four years. After undergoing radiation therapy, chemotherapy and more surgery, Vitale finally announced he was cancer-free earlier last month.

It was originally hoped that Vitale would be ready for a Duke-Wake Forest game last month, but a home accident pushed it back to Saturday.