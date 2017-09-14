ESPN's "College GameDay" coming to Times Square in New York

ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ESPN's ''College GameDay'' will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City.

ESPN announced the Times Square site for ''GameDay'' on Thursday. The network says the show will highlight New York's college football history and ''modern-day fandom.'' Also, 82-year-old Lee Corso will make his 299th head-gear pick during the broadcast.

It's the 81st location in 25 years for the show that visits mostly college campuses for the week's big game. That Saturday is light on big games: No. 6 Washington at Colorado; No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt; No. 4 Penn State at Iowa.

''Thousands of alumni gather in the city each fall Saturday to root on their school and we are bringing College GameDay to New York for them!'' ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting said in a statement. ''We want every alumni base and college football fan near and far to join us in Times Square to provide the celebratory, festive atmosphere that is synonymous with the show.''

The ''GameDay'' set will be located between 43rd and 44th streets. ESPN says the set will be constructed two days before and taken down immediately after the show.