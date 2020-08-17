ESPN's Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit to call 'Monday Night Football' opener

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are going pro. ESPN announced Monday that its lead college football commentary duo will make their NFL broadcasting debut during the first “Monday Night Football” game of the season.

The game is between the Steelers and Giants on Sept. 14 and is the first of a Monday night doubleheader.

From ESPN:

"Fowler and Herbstreit have worked together each college football season since 1996, beginning on College GameDay Built by the Home Depot (1996-2014) and then in the booth, beginning with Thursday Night Football and then reuniting for their current assignment, ABC’s Saturday Night Football, which they began together in 2014. Their regular weekly assignment leads into the postseason which includes a College Football Playoff Semifinal and the College Football Playoff National Championship. They are the only broadcast team to call the national championship game in the CFP era."

“Chris and Kirk are commentators at the top of their game and have thrilled college football fans for many years,” said Connor Schell, ESPN executive vice president of content. “We are looking to add new opportunities to their expansive portfolios and are confident that NFL fans will be just as excited to hear one of the most prolific broadcasting duos on Monday Night Football."