Here are ESPN's best '30 for 30' documentaries by sport for your next binge-watch

Professional sports have come to a halt with the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 in the United States.

It's an uncertain time with no sporting events to watch through the weekend, and it no doubt will be the subject of a "30 for 30" someday.

In the meantime, ESPN has more than 100 of the "30 for 30" documentaries that can be streamed on ESPN+. It is some of the best story-telling possible, and here is a guide for viewers who need to fill the sports void in the coming weeks.

College basketball

Top pick: "Survive and Advance"

Jonathan Hock re-tells the story of 1983 North Carolina State's miraculous national championship run under Jim Valvano through the players that made it possible. For those missing the NCAA tournament this year, this documentary allows you to relive the Wolfpack's run from the ACC tournament against Michael Jordan and Ralph Sampson to the Final Four against Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Personal favorite: "The Fab Five"

Also watch: "I Hate Christian Laettner"

College football

Top pick: "The U"

Billy Corben's look at the 1980s Miami Hurricanes is two hours long, but we could have watched this for six hours. It details the rise of a program that unapologetically challenged the college football establishment and became a dynasty. Michael Irvin and Jimmy Johnson are in top form. The Hurricanes also are featured in "The U, Part II" and "Catholics vs. Convicts," but this is the best of the three.

Personal favorite: "The Best That Never Was"

Also watch: "Pony Excess" and "Brian and The Boz"

Michael-Vick-51215-getty-ftr.jpg

NFL

Top pick: "Vick"

It's easy to forget who dynamic Michael Vick was at Virginia Tech and later with the Atlanta Falcons and how hard the superstar quarterback fell because of his involvement in a dog fighting ring. Vick's commentary throughout the two-part documentary is gripping.

Personal favorite: "Elway to Marino"

Also watch: "Year of the Scab"

MLB

Top pick: "Catching Hell"

Most of the MLB "30 for 30s" have a Yankees or Red Sox theme to it, but this look at Steve Bartman following Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS is the best of the bunch. The Cubs have won a World Series since, so we do not feel as bad.

Personal favorite: "Brothers in Exile"

Also watch: "Fernando Nation"

NBA

Top pick: "Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies"

This three-part series chronicles the Lakers-Celtics rivalry and the societal impact that Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird in the 1980s had on Boston, Los Angeles and the entire United States. The "30 for 30" series has tried to bring out other major sports rivalries. This one does it best.

Personal favorite: "Bad Boys"

Also watch: "Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks"

Other sports

Top pick: "The Two Escobars"

This looks at the lives of Colombian soccer player Andres Escobar — who had the own goal in the 2-1 loss to the United States in the 1994 World Cup — and drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and converges those storylines into their deaths in seamless fashion.

Personal favorite: "42 to 1"

Also watch: "Qualified"

celtics-lakers.jpg

Most fun

Top pick: "You Don't Know Bo"

Show your kids Bo Jackson in action. This one captures the hype and marketing machine created by the two-sport star in the late 1980s. ­­­­There still has not been an athlete quite like Bo since.

Also watch: "Deion's Double Play"

Most depressing

Top pick: "Benji"

This details the life and tragic death of Chicago high school basketball star Ben Wilson, who died in 1984.

Also watch: "Without Bias"

Most interesting

Top pick: "Of Miracles and Men"

You remember the "Miracle on Ice." This looks at that through the eyes of the team that lost. It evokes Cold War memories and is fascinating from start to finish.

Also watch: "No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson" and "Once Brothers"

oj-made-in-america.jpg

Most binge-worthy

Top pick: "OJ: Made in America"

This five-part "30 for 30" series chronicling the life of O.J. Simpson won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. This is the best production of the entire series and worth the 10-hour watch.

We can't wait for

Top pick: "The Last Dance"

A 10-part series looking at the last championship run by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls? There is a reason we want ESPN to bump this thing up, and it will be worth every season. How will "30 for 30" top that?