ESPN won't hold 'College GameDay' at Syracuse after Jim Boeheim struck and killed man with his car

ESPN has decided now is not the right time to hold “College GameDay” at Syracuse University. The network announced it would move the program to ESPN headquarters in Bristol this week after men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man with his car.

ESPN cited the “celebratory nature” of the program as one of the reasons it decided to move the event to Bristol.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Due to the recent tragedy, and after careful consideration due to the celebratory nature of the show, College GameDay will originate from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, CT this weekend, instead of at Syracuse. We spoke with school officials and they understand the decision. — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 21, 2019





Boeheim struck and killed a man late Wednesday night while driving home from the team’s win over Louisville. The man, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, was attempting to walk across the highway after his car hit a guardrail. Boeheim attempted to avoid Jimenez’s car, which was sitting in the middle of the highway. That’s when he hit Jimenez.

Boeheim is not expected to face legal ramifications for the accident. A New York district attorney told Yahoo Sports that Boeheim was not speeding, and a breathalyzer revealed he did not have alcohol in his system.

ESPN will hold “College GameDay” in Bristol this week. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

ESPN was set to hold “College GameDay” at Syracuse ahead of the team’s matchup with Duke. The two teams will play Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Duke may be without standout freshman Zion Williamson for that game. Williamson is day-to-day with a knee sprain. Syracuse has already defeated Duke once this season with Williamson on the floor. The team went into Cameron and beat the Blue Devils 95-91 in January.

Story continues

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Jim Boeheim unlikely to face charges after fatal accident

• How Zion’s shoe mishap hurts Nike

• MLB video game makes girl ‘mad and upset’

• College coach accused of stealing underwear

