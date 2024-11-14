NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate as the they defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 776228357 ORIG FILE ID: 2182034733

While the 2024 MLB season literally just ended a couple of weeks ago, 2025's opening day will be here before you know it.

ESPN announced on Wednesday night its opening-day doubleheader to kick off the 2025 MLB season. Both games are slated for March 27.

First, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium. Then, the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their World Series defense by hosting the Detroit Tigers.

That's a pretty exciting opening-day lineup for ESPN, as seeing the two World Series teams make their 2025 debuts against two feisty 2024 playoff squads should make for some grand entertainment to start the year.

Pitchers and catchers won't report until this February, but maybe this news will hold your 2025 baseball excitement over until then.

ESPN announces an exclusive Opening Day doubleheader March 27th.



Who's ready for the 2025 season to begin? pic.twitter.com/Z31f3ZCd0z — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2024

More MLB!

Juan Soto is getting recruited to the Mets by Francisco Lindor, who could lure him from Yankees

Roki Sasaki to the Dodgers? 4 reasons why they're the favorite to sign the Japanese phenom

Why Roki Sasaki won't get a massive contract from MLB teams after Japanese phenom got posted

This article originally appeared on For The Win: ESPN unveiled its exciting MLB opening day 2025 doubleheader schedule