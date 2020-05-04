ESPN Strikes Deal to Bring Korean Baseball to U.S. TV

Click here to read the full article.

With U.S. sports shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is turning to international options.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Walt Disney-owned sports-media giant, scrambling to fill its programming grid as most major U.S. sports leagues have suspended play, said it had struck a deal with Eclat Media Group to show six live regular-season games per week from the KBO League, South Korea’s baseball organization. One game will air each day, Tuesday through Sunday, generally on ESPN2 and on the ESPN App – but the telecasts will air in wee-morning hours, owing to the time difference between the U.S. and South Korean. An opening-day broadcast featuring The Lions vs. Dinos will air on ESPN, following a “SportsCenter” with Scott Van Pelt

More from Variety

As part of the agreement, ESPN becomes the exclusive English-language home for KBO League live games and highlights for the 2020 season.

“We’re thrilled to become the exclusive English-language home to the KBO League and to showcase its compelling action and high-level of competition,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s executive vice president, programming, in a prepared statement. “We have a longstanding history of documenting the game of baseball and we’re excited to deliver these live events to sports fans.”

The move shows the lengths to which ESPN is working to return live-sports broadcasts to its air – even if they may not be seen by large chunks of its audience when they air. Like other sports networks, ESPN is under pressure to deliver live hours of sports coverage to maintain its relationships with cable and satellite distributors, who charge subscribers a hefty monthly fee for the outlets, which are among some of the industry’s most costly programming options.

Story continues

More to come…

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.