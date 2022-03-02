ESPN reportedly wants to hire Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter is out of a job.

It sounds like he's got another one waiting for him. If he wants it, that is.

The New York Yankees Hall of Famer/failed Miami Marlins executive is reportedly drawing interest from ESPN. Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy, citing sources inside the network, reports that ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro is a "huge New York Yankees fan" and would "love to get into business" with Jeter.

Because of course he would. The stink of Jeter's five-year Marlins stint is nothing next to his gargantuan run as the quintessential modern-day Yankee and owner of five World Series rings. Jeter is arguably baseball's last true superstar, with a name and face that transcends the game and resonates with fans and non-fans alike. Outside of Boston, that is.

Is Derek Jeter interested in ESPN? (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Does Derek Jeter want to work for ESPN?

That ESPN wants Jeter arrives as no surprise. The question that matters here is whether Jeter wants ESPN. He doesn't need the work, obviously. And he just stepped down from what by all outside accounts appeared to a miserable gig as the executive and ownership face of the moribund Marlins.

Maybe he wants to take it easy for a while. Or maybe he's ready to dive head-first into whatever's next. Who knows? He's not saying for now.

But if ESPN's serious about wooing Jeter, it could make it very hard for him to say no. There's no better time to be an in-demand sports broadcaster. Just ask Troy Aikman, who recently cashed in on a $90 million deal to leave Fox for ESPN's "Monday Night Football" booth. Competition for top-level talent is stiff, and Jeter would command a mighty sum from whatever network he chooses to join. If he chooses to join.

What ESPN has in mind for Jeter isn't clear, whether it be studio work, booth work or another awkward pairing with Alex Rodriguez. Those are details to be worked out later. Getting Jeter's attention comes first.