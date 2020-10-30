ESPN releases start times for 35 college football bowl games

We now know most of the bowl season schedule.

ESPN released the dates and times for 35 bowl games on Friday. The list includes a game on Christmas Day and a bowl season that begins as conference championship games are being played.

The first bowl of the 2020 postseason will be on Dec. 19. The Frisco Bowl is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET while the ACC, Big Ten and SEC are playing their championship games. As you know, those title games are two weeks later than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The College Football Playoff committee will pick the four teams for the playoff on Sunday, Dec. 20. With bowl games already underway by the time the committee picks its four playoff teams, the traditional playoff reveal and bowl announcement show will look a lot different. The teams in bowl games being played the week of Dec. 21-26 will need to know their destinations before Dec. 20.

Camellia Bowl on Christmas

The Camellia Bowl moves to Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. ET. It’s set to be the first time a bowl game has been played on Christmas Day since the 2003 Hawaii Bowl.

The Hawaii Bowl isn’t being played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It joins the Fenway Bowl, the Bahamas Bowl, the Redbox Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, and the Quick Lane Bowl on the sidelines for the 2020 bowl season. ESPN said that the status of the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl had not been determined.

Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are playoff semifinals

The Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl will keep their traditional Jan. 1 spots on the calendar. The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played 10 days before the national title game on Jan. 11. The title game is set to happen in Miami.

The first New Year’s Six bowl on the schedule is the Cotton Bowl. It’s set to happen on Dec. 30.

The full bowl schedule is below with all times Eastern. The Arizona Bowl kickoff time has not been announced while CBS is set to broadcast the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

The College Football playoff title game will be on Jan. 11. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). More

Full bowl schedule

Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 22

Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl, Noon, ABC

Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN

First Responder Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Independence Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Noon, ESPN

Music City Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Cotton Bowl, 7:15, ESPN

LA Bowl, 10:45 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl, Noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS

Liberty Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN

Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 1

Birmingham Bowl, Noon, ESPN2

Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC

Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 2

Gator Bowl, Noon, ESPN

Outback Bowl, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN

Orange Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN

Jan. 11

National championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: