ESPN releases start times for 35 college football bowl games

We now know most of the bowl season schedule.
ESPN released the dates and times for 35 bowl games on Friday. The list includes a game on Christmas Day and a bowl season that begins as conference championship games are being played.
The first bowl of the 2020 postseason will be on Dec. 19. The Frisco Bowl is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET while the ACC, Big Ten and SEC are playing their championship games. As you know, those title games are two weeks later than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The College Football Playoff committee will pick the four teams for the playoff on Sunday, Dec. 20. With bowl games already underway by the time the committee picks its four playoff teams, the traditional playoff reveal and bowl announcement show will look a lot different. The teams in bowl games being played the week of Dec. 21-26 will need to know their destinations before Dec. 20.
Camellia Bowl on Christmas
The Camellia Bowl moves to Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m. ET. It’s set to be the first time a bowl game has been played on Christmas Day since the 2003 Hawaii Bowl.
The Hawaii Bowl isn’t being played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It joins the Fenway Bowl, the Bahamas Bowl, the Redbox Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, and the Quick Lane Bowl on the sidelines for the 2020 bowl season. ESPN said that the status of the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl had not been determined.
Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl are playoff semifinals
The Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl will keep their traditional Jan. 1 spots on the calendar. The two College Football Playoff semifinal games will be played 10 days before the national title game on Jan. 11. The title game is set to happen in Miami.
The first New Year’s Six bowl on the schedule is the Cotton Bowl. It’s set to happen on Dec. 30.
The full bowl schedule is below with all times Eastern. The Arizona Bowl kickoff time has not been announced while CBS is set to broadcast the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Full bowl schedule
Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22
Potato Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Montgomery Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 26
Gasparilla Bowl, Noon, ABC
Cure Bowl, Noon, ESPN
First Responder Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ABC
LendingTree Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Independence Bowl, 7 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl, 2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl, 9 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Noon, ESPN
Music City Bowl, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Cotton Bowl, 7:15, ESPN
LA Bowl, 10:45 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 31
Armed Forces Bowl, Noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl, 2 p.m., CBS
Liberty Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN
Texas Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 1
Birmingham Bowl, Noon, ESPN2
Peach Bowl, 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC
Rose Bowl, 5 p.m., ESPN
Sugar Bowl, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl, Noon, ESPN
Outback Bowl, 12:30 p.m., ABC
Fiesta Bowl, 4 p.m., ESPN
Orange Bowl, 8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 11
National championship game, 8 p.m., ESPN
