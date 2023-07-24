ESPN presenter Shaka Hislop collapses on air in scary moment during Real Madrid match

ESPN presenter and former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop collapsed live on air in a scary moment during the channel’s coverage of a pre-season friendly between Real Madrid and AC Milan

The game was being played in around 30-degree heat in Pasadena, California, with Hislop providing coverage from the touchline alongside host Dan Thomas. The frightening incident happened during the build-up to the game.

As seen in the video above, the 54-year-old Hislop began wobbling before falling forward into Thomas and on to the ground. This sparked immediate concern on the touchline as a couple of nearby workers rushed over and Thomas can be heard saying “ Shak. Shak. We need some help.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN quickly cut to a break after Hislop’s collapse but later had good news for viewers, with an update on the former Trinidad and Tobago international’s condition.

“My mate, Shaka, not here, but as it stands, it’s good news,” Thomas stated at half-time. “He’s conscious, he’s talking, I think he’s a little embarrassed about it all. He’s apologised profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him.

“Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is, that Shaka’s conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live. We spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

Hislop, played over 250 Premier League matches for Newcastle, West Ham and Portsmouth during a distinguished playing career and has become a popular pundit in the USA since his retirement.

AC Milan led 2-0 at half-time, when Thomas delivered the update on Hislop’s condition, with Fikayo Tomori and Luka Romero netting their goals. Real Madrid made eight changes at the break and Federico Valverde scored a quick-fire double to level things up before Vinicius Jr’s 84-minute goal ensured it ended 3-2 to the Spanish side.